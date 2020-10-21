Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 19
1220 11th St. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
1570 11th St. — Domestic dispute
2101 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.
124 IH-45 S. — Theft.
1524 11th St. — Assault.
154 Hwy. 19 — Assault.
1336 Smither Rd. — Domestic dispute.
SH 30E/ FM 2821 — Domestic dispute.
700 I-45 N — Animal abuse.
2452 Lake Rd. — Assault.
115 Mare Ave. — Domestic dispute.
Oct. 20
655 FM 2821 W. — Offensive criminal.
500 I-45 N — Domestic dispute.
626-G University Ave. — Offensive crime.
904 Thomason — Aggravated robbery.
16th Avenue P — Vehicle burglary.
508 Nan Way — Criminal mischief.
Oct. 21
7684 Hwy. 75 S. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 19
37 Carolyn St. — Domestic dispute.
2344 FM 980 (Riverside) — Disturbance.
12 Kings Point Rd. — Disturbance.
717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Theft.
Johnson St./ FM 980 (Riverside) — Minor auto wreck.
12 Walker Rd. (Riverside) — Disturbance.
655 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Drugs/ narcotics.
3 Morris Ln. — Forgery.
Oct. 20
135 Parrish St. — Disturbance.
37 Carolyn St. — Criminal trespass.
Walker County Jail Docket
Oct. 19
Tony L. Gray — Possession of a controlled substance, fraud use/ possession of identifying information, prohibited substance in correctional facility, fraud possession/ use of a credit/ debit card, forgery financial instrument.
Vernon D. White — Theft.
Matay S. Sowell — Possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon T. Brown — Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Ralph E. Andrews — Driving while intoxicated.
Oct. 20
Justin L. Adams — Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.
Fredrick R. Stanford — Possession of marijuana, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Jarrett D. Malone — Assault family/ household member.
Travis R. Colley — Interfere with emergency request for assistance, burglary of a habitation, publish/ threat to publish intimate visual material.
Jonathan B. Cannon — Assault causing bodily injury.
Rylan S. Tedrick — Interfere with public duties, driving while intoxicated.
Malik W. Webb — Tamper/ fabricating physical evidence.
Derrick M. Patterson — Theft of a firearm (2 counts).
Nakia S. Ashley — Injury to a child/ elderly/ disable with intent of bodily injury.
