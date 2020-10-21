Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Oct. 19

1220 11th St. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

1570 11th St. — Domestic dispute

2101 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.

124 IH-45 S. — Theft.

1524 11th St. — Assault.

154 Hwy. 19 — Assault.

1336 Smither Rd. — Domestic dispute.

SH 30E/ FM 2821 — Domestic dispute.

700 I-45 N — Animal abuse.

2452 Lake Rd. — Assault.

115 Mare Ave. — Domestic dispute.

Oct. 20

655 FM 2821 W. — Offensive criminal.

500 I-45 N — Domestic dispute.

626-G University Ave. — Offensive crime.

904 Thomason — Aggravated robbery.

16th Avenue P — Vehicle burglary.

508 Nan Way — Criminal mischief.

Oct. 21

7684 Hwy. 75 S. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Oct. 19

37 Carolyn St. — Domestic dispute.

2344 FM 980 (Riverside) — Disturbance.

12 Kings Point Rd. — Disturbance.

717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Theft.

Johnson St./ FM 980 (Riverside) — Minor auto wreck.

12 Walker Rd. (Riverside) — Disturbance.

655 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Drugs/ narcotics.

3 Morris Ln. — Forgery.

Oct. 20

135 Parrish St. — Disturbance.

37 Carolyn St. — Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail Docket

Oct. 19

Tony L. Gray — Possession of a controlled substance, fraud use/ possession of identifying information, prohibited substance in correctional facility, fraud possession/ use of a credit/ debit card, forgery financial instrument.

Vernon D. White — Theft.

Matay S. Sowell — Possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon T. Brown — Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Ralph E. Andrews — Driving while intoxicated.

Oct. 20

Justin L. Adams — Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.

Fredrick R. Stanford — Possession of marijuana, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Jarrett D. Malone — Assault family/ household member.

Travis R. Colley — Interfere with emergency request for assistance, burglary of a habitation, publish/ threat to publish intimate visual material.

Jonathan B. Cannon — Assault causing bodily injury.

Rylan S. Tedrick — Interfere with public duties, driving while intoxicated.

Malik W. Webb — Tamper/ fabricating physical evidence.

Derrick M. Patterson — Theft of a firearm (2 counts).

Nakia S. Ashley — Injury to a child/ elderly/ disable with intent of bodily injury. 

