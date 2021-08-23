Huntsville Police Department

Aug. 20

MLK Blvd./ FM 2821 — Domestic dispute.

1310 Avenue C — Domestic dispute.

Boettcher/ Sam Houston Ave. — Assault. @

Smither Dr./ IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.

281 IH-45 — Theft.

2537 Pine Shadows — Theft

2537 Pine Shadows — Sexual assault.

2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

1700 Sam Houston Ave. — Major auto wreck.

Aug. 21

1228 Avenue O — Domestic dispute.

11th Street/ MLK Blvd. — Failure to stop and give information.

141 IH-45 — Theft.

2455 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.

2435 Montgomery Rd. — Suspicious incident.

1410 Nottingham Rd. — Stolen vehicle.

Aug. 22

620 Hickory Rd. — Domestic dispute.

1213 IH-45 N. — Burglary.

753 Cline St. — Dog bite.

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

1310 19th ½ Street — Violation of protective order.

141 IH-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

4000 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

1400 Sam Houston Ave. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 20

FM 1375 W./ Kagle Rd. — Water rescue.

78 Tejas Dr. — Disturbance.

9309 SH-75 S. — Minor auto wreck.

4803 SH-30 W. — Domestic disptue.

28 Sandra Dr. — Domestic dispute.

Aug. 21

4000 FM 1374 — Major auto wreck.

602 FM 1696 W. — Domestic dispute.

44 Front St. — Criminal trespass.

Aug. 22

2401 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

2938 SH-19 — Criminal trespass.

54 Gourd Creek Dr. — Stolen vehicle.

49 Palisade Cir. — Domestic dispute.

28 Wire Road Lp. — Residential fire.

1295 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

Avenue M/ 10th Street — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Aug. 20

Justin R. Barbosa — Evading arrest.

Aaron D. Davis — TDCJ hold over.

Darkevia L. Jones — TDCJ hold over.

Lafelix A. Turner — Possession of marijuana, public intoxication, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, drivers license, failure to appear.

Matthew B. Westerfield — Possession of a controlled substance.

Maranda M. Jackson — Theft of property.

Charles T. Campbell — Possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear.

Aug. 22

Jose C. Martinez — DWI, violation of bond/ protective order.

Ledarrius Hall — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Luis A. Rogers — Criminal nonsupport. 

