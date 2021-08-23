Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 20
MLK Blvd./ FM 2821 — Domestic dispute.
1310 Avenue C — Domestic dispute.
Boettcher/ Sam Houston Ave. — Assault. @
Smither Dr./ IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.
281 IH-45 — Theft.
2537 Pine Shadows — Theft
2537 Pine Shadows — Sexual assault.
2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
1700 Sam Houston Ave. — Major auto wreck.
Aug. 21
1228 Avenue O — Domestic dispute.
11th Street/ MLK Blvd. — Failure to stop and give information.
141 IH-45 — Theft.
2455 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.
2435 Montgomery Rd. — Suspicious incident.
1410 Nottingham Rd. — Stolen vehicle.
Aug. 22
620 Hickory Rd. — Domestic dispute.
1213 IH-45 N. — Burglary.
753 Cline St. — Dog bite.
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
1310 19th ½ Street — Violation of protective order.
141 IH-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
4000 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
1400 Sam Houston Ave. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 20
FM 1375 W./ Kagle Rd. — Water rescue.
78 Tejas Dr. — Disturbance.
9309 SH-75 S. — Minor auto wreck.
4803 SH-30 W. — Domestic disptue.
28 Sandra Dr. — Domestic dispute.
Aug. 21
4000 FM 1374 — Major auto wreck.
602 FM 1696 W. — Domestic dispute.
44 Front St. — Criminal trespass.
Aug. 22
2401 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
2938 SH-19 — Criminal trespass.
54 Gourd Creek Dr. — Stolen vehicle.
49 Palisade Cir. — Domestic dispute.
28 Wire Road Lp. — Residential fire.
1295 US 190 — Domestic dispute.
Avenue M/ 10th Street — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Aug. 20
Justin R. Barbosa — Evading arrest.
Aaron D. Davis — TDCJ hold over.
Darkevia L. Jones — TDCJ hold over.
Lafelix A. Turner — Possession of marijuana, public intoxication, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, drivers license, failure to appear.
Matthew B. Westerfield — Possession of a controlled substance.
Maranda M. Jackson — Theft of property.
Charles T. Campbell — Possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear.
Aug. 22
Jose C. Martinez — DWI, violation of bond/ protective order.
Ledarrius Hall — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Luis A. Rogers — Criminal nonsupport.
