Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 30
320 US 190 — Theft.
2540 Pine Shadows Dr. — Domestic dispute.
1300 blk. Nottingham St. — Attempted suicide.
111 IH-45 — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 30
255 Tafelski Rd. — Assault.
111 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
42 Catechis Rd. — Residential burglary.
21 Wendy Ln. — Terroristic threat.
3782 SH-19 — Failure to stop and give information.
6447 FM 1374 — Domestic dispute.
975 US 190 — Theft.
Sumac Rd./ SH-30 W. — Major auto wreck.
139 Frank Cloud Rd. — Domestic dispute.
85 Tejas Dr. — Unattended death.
Walker County Jail Docket
Aug. 30
Lillieann J. Kuczero — Theft, Failure to appear (2 counts).
Ryan Moore — Criminal mischief, criminal trespass.
Neely Rice — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Noe Delacruz — Sexual assault.
Joseph W. Park — Theft.
Jordan G. Saunders — Credit/ debit card abuse, vehicle burglary (3 counts).
Deyondre D. Howard — Possession of dangerous drug, possession of marijuana.
