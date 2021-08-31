Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Aug. 30

320 US 190 — Theft.

2540 Pine Shadows Dr. — Domestic dispute.

1300 blk. Nottingham St. — Attempted suicide.

111 IH-45 — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Aug. 30

255 Tafelski Rd. — Assault.

111 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

42 Catechis Rd. — Residential burglary.

21 Wendy Ln. — Terroristic threat.

3782 SH-19 — Failure to stop and give information.

6447 FM 1374 — Domestic dispute.

975 US 190 — Theft.

Sumac Rd./ SH-30 W. — Major auto wreck.

139 Frank Cloud Rd. — Domestic dispute.

85 Tejas Dr. — Unattended death.

Walker County Jail Docket

Aug. 30

Lillieann J. Kuczero — Theft, Failure to appear (2 counts).

Ryan Moore — Criminal mischief, criminal trespass.

Neely Rice — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Noe Delacruz — Sexual assault.

Joseph W. Park — Theft.

Jordan G. Saunders — Credit/ debit card abuse, vehicle burglary (3 counts).

Deyondre D. Howard — Possession of dangerous drug, possession of marijuana. 

