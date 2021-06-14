Huntsville Police Department

June 11

148 IH-45 — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

107 Earl Rd. — Assault.

2540 Pine Shadows Rd. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

116 Heaton Ave. — Stolen vehicle.

141 IH-45 — Theft.

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

1326 22nd Street — Domestic dispute.

June 12

263 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

631 IH-45 S. — Burglary of motor vehicle.

3203 Old Houston Rd. — Domestic dispute.

600 blk MLK Blvd. — Unattended death.

1336 Smither Dr. — Assault.

1700 Sycamore Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

2700 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

141 IH 45 — Theft.

281 IH 45 — Failure to stop and give information.

100 Ravenwood Dr. — Recovered stolen property.

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Found property.

3307 Powell Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Angier St./ Old Houston Rd. — Assault.

June 13

1008 Trinity Cutoff — Failure to stop and give information.

603 IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.

3700 SH-30 W. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

June 11

FM 2296/ US 190 Animal abuse.

310 Geneva Rd. — Residential burglary.

64 Coonville Rd. — Criminal trespass.

72 Hickory Ln. — Domestic dispute.

FM 247/ Duerer Rd. — Evading.

42 Whippoorwill Dr. — Residential burglary.

4 Riverside Ln. — Criminal trespass.

2225 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

FM 980/ William Thomas Rd. — Major auto wreck.

38 Ridge View Ln. — Harassment.

June 12

48 Yates Ln. — Theft.

23 W. Walnut Lake Dr. — Domestic dispute.

FM 2693 E./ SH 150 E. — Major auto wreck.

46 Fishermans Trl. — Drugs/ narcotics.

6447 FM 1374 — Disturbance.

6447 FM 1374 — Drugs/ narcotics.

255 Tafelski Rd. — Disturbance.

June 13

2970 SH-19 — Vehicle burglary.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. — Theft.

FM 2296/ FM 2929 — Minor auto wreck.

1860 US 190 — Major auto wreck.

6433 FM 1374 — Domestic dispute.

June 14

15 Wren Dr. — Domestic dispute.

600 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

June 11

Erica L. Parker — Display fictitious motor vehicle registration, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dillon W. Tucker — Possession of a controlled substance.

John E. Murphy — Criminal mischief.

Keneth R. Williams — Interfere with public duties.

Christian Broussard — Assault causing bodily injury.

Jermaine L. Phillips — Money laundering, engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

Jeremy R. Phillips — Money laundering, engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, reckless driving.

Roderick L. Davenport — Money laundering, engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Walter Dallas IV — Money laundering, engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

Larry Houston — Money laundering, engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, violation of bond/ protective order, assault of a pregnant person, assault of a family/ household member, engaging in organized criminal activity.

Kendle Campbell — Money laundering, engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

June 12

Eva Dominy — Failure to appear.

Dedric E. Mills — DWI, possession of a controlled substance.

Alexis A. Merino — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Heath B. Bates — Tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Candis M. Neely — Possession of a controlled substance.

June 13

Quanesecia L. Tricia Smith — Aggravated assault with a weapon.

Brandon W. Rabius — Assault causing bodily injury.

Royce Merchant — Possession of marijuana.

June 14

Daniel K. McMahon — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of a controlled substance.

William R. Warnock.

Tags

Trending Video