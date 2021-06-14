Huntsville Police Department
June 11
148 IH-45 — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
107 Earl Rd. — Assault.
2540 Pine Shadows Rd. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
116 Heaton Ave. — Stolen vehicle.
141 IH-45 — Theft.
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
1326 22nd Street — Domestic dispute.
June 12
263 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
631 IH-45 S. — Burglary of motor vehicle.
3203 Old Houston Rd. — Domestic dispute.
600 blk MLK Blvd. — Unattended death.
1336 Smither Dr. — Assault.
1700 Sycamore Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
2700 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
141 IH 45 — Theft.
281 IH 45 — Failure to stop and give information.
100 Ravenwood Dr. — Recovered stolen property.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Found property.
3307 Powell Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Angier St./ Old Houston Rd. — Assault.
June 13
1008 Trinity Cutoff — Failure to stop and give information.
603 IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.
3700 SH-30 W. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 11
FM 2296/ US 190 Animal abuse.
310 Geneva Rd. — Residential burglary.
64 Coonville Rd. — Criminal trespass.
72 Hickory Ln. — Domestic dispute.
FM 247/ Duerer Rd. — Evading.
42 Whippoorwill Dr. — Residential burglary.
4 Riverside Ln. — Criminal trespass.
2225 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
FM 980/ William Thomas Rd. — Major auto wreck.
38 Ridge View Ln. — Harassment.
June 12
48 Yates Ln. — Theft.
23 W. Walnut Lake Dr. — Domestic dispute.
FM 2693 E./ SH 150 E. — Major auto wreck.
46 Fishermans Trl. — Drugs/ narcotics.
6447 FM 1374 — Disturbance.
6447 FM 1374 — Drugs/ narcotics.
255 Tafelski Rd. — Disturbance.
June 13
2970 SH-19 — Vehicle burglary.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. — Theft.
FM 2296/ FM 2929 — Minor auto wreck.
1860 US 190 — Major auto wreck.
6433 FM 1374 — Domestic dispute.
June 14
15 Wren Dr. — Domestic dispute.
600 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
June 11
Erica L. Parker — Display fictitious motor vehicle registration, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dillon W. Tucker — Possession of a controlled substance.
John E. Murphy — Criminal mischief.
Keneth R. Williams — Interfere with public duties.
Christian Broussard — Assault causing bodily injury.
Jermaine L. Phillips — Money laundering, engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
Jeremy R. Phillips — Money laundering, engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, reckless driving.
Roderick L. Davenport — Money laundering, engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Walter Dallas IV — Money laundering, engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
Larry Houston — Money laundering, engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, violation of bond/ protective order, assault of a pregnant person, assault of a family/ household member, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Kendle Campbell — Money laundering, engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
June 12
Eva Dominy — Failure to appear.
Dedric E. Mills — DWI, possession of a controlled substance.
Alexis A. Merino — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Heath B. Bates — Tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Candis M. Neely — Possession of a controlled substance.
June 13
Quanesecia L. Tricia Smith — Aggravated assault with a weapon.
Brandon W. Rabius — Assault causing bodily injury.
Royce Merchant — Possession of marijuana.
June 14
Daniel K. McMahon — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of a controlled substance.
William R. Warnock.
