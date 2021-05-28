Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 27

2100 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

3200 Montgomery Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

107 Samantha Ave. — Theft.

1511 Dogwood Dr. — Residential burglary.

1600 blk. Avenue R — Vehicle burglary.

223 IH-45 S. — Found property.

111 IH-45 S. — Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 26

SH 19/ US 190 — Drugs/ narcotics.

2000 11th Street — Drugs/ narcotics.

2302 IH-45 N. — Failure to stop and give information.

3319 SH-75 N. — Domestic dispute.

SH-30 W./ Ranchview Dr. — Major auto wreck.

3208 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

723 Vicki Dr. — Domestic dispute.

May 27

2600 SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.

655 FM 2821 W. — Assault.

255 Tafelski Rd. — Theft.

253 Fishermans Trl. — Assisting other agency.

37 Main Ave. — Animal abuse.

2225 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

1658 SH-75 N. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

May 26

Jesse Wiley — Theft of property.

Thomas R. Gambrell III — Theft of property.

Krystal M. Porter — Possession of a controlled substance.

Shelby D. Applewhite — Possession of a controlled substance.

Gordon S. Sawyer — Evading arrest, injury to a child/elderly or disable with intent of bodily injury.

Cody Oliphant — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

May 27

Isabel M. Cuellar — Violation of a promise to appear.

Derrick T. Batiste-Heads — Interference with public duties.

Chad M. Johnson — Possession of marijuana.

Roderick O. Smith — Accident involving damage to vehicle.

Anthony R. Doughty — Assault causing bodily injury.

May 28

Heleodoro Olvera-Perez — Possession of a controlled substance.

April Gray — Theft.

Kirk D. Greer — Possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Tags

Trending Video