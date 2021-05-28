Huntsville Police Department
May 27
2100 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
3200 Montgomery Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
107 Samantha Ave. — Theft.
1511 Dogwood Dr. — Residential burglary.
1600 blk. Avenue R — Vehicle burglary.
223 IH-45 S. — Found property.
111 IH-45 S. — Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 26
SH 19/ US 190 — Drugs/ narcotics.
2000 11th Street — Drugs/ narcotics.
2302 IH-45 N. — Failure to stop and give information.
3319 SH-75 N. — Domestic dispute.
SH-30 W./ Ranchview Dr. — Major auto wreck.
3208 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
723 Vicki Dr. — Domestic dispute.
May 27
2600 SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.
655 FM 2821 W. — Assault.
255 Tafelski Rd. — Theft.
253 Fishermans Trl. — Assisting other agency.
37 Main Ave. — Animal abuse.
2225 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
1658 SH-75 N. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
May 26
Jesse Wiley — Theft of property.
Thomas R. Gambrell III — Theft of property.
Krystal M. Porter — Possession of a controlled substance.
Shelby D. Applewhite — Possession of a controlled substance.
Gordon S. Sawyer — Evading arrest, injury to a child/elderly or disable with intent of bodily injury.
Cody Oliphant — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
May 27
Isabel M. Cuellar — Violation of a promise to appear.
Derrick T. Batiste-Heads — Interference with public duties.
Chad M. Johnson — Possession of marijuana.
Roderick O. Smith — Accident involving damage to vehicle.
Anthony R. Doughty — Assault causing bodily injury.
May 28
Heleodoro Olvera-Perez — Possession of a controlled substance.
April Gray — Theft.
Kirk D. Greer — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
