Huntsville Police Department
April 26
4 Howard Cr. — Runaway.
Sam Houston Ave. & 11th Street — Major auto wreck.
908 Lincoln Dr. — Aggravated robbery.
2411 Avenue I — Credit card abuse.
33 SH-75 N. — Suspicious incident.
124 Magnolia Way — Theft.
610 Hayman St. — Domestic dispute.
7059 SH-75 S. — Commercial burglary.
April 27
122 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.
269 SH-75 N. — Failure to stop and give information.
912 University Ave. — Domestic dispute.
200 Mary Ave. — Domestic dispute.
331 US 190 — Domestic dispute.
210 SH-75 N. — Theft.
431 US 190 — Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 26
SH-75 S/ FM 2296 — Major auto wreck.
405 FM 2550 — Disturbance.
3196 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
23 FM 2929 — Harassment.
179 Highland Dr. — Domestic dispute.
18 Underwood Dr. — Disturbance.
Sam Houston Ave./ 11th Street — Major auto wreck.
April 27
59 Arnell Kelly Rd. — Theft.
18 Tejas Dr. — Terroristic threat.
115 Utley Rd. — Residential burglary.
717 FM 2821 W. — Animal abuse.
301 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) — Criminal trespass.
Tall Timbers/ Fishermans Trl. — Shots heard.
Walker County Jail Docket
April 26
Madison Ling — Evading arrest detention with vehicle, delivery of marijuana, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Jamie N. Palmer — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance.
Adam Hoffman — DUI.
April 27
James C. Gambrell — Driving while license invalid with previous conviction.
Jeremy Baldwin — Public intoxication.
Alan S. Calloway — Harassment of a public servant.
Dkorian T. Williams — Failure to comply as a sex offender (2 counts),
Weldon D. Warren — Criminal mischief.
Karla Y. Cruz — False statement to police officer.
April 28
Kyle Smith — Public intoxication, resisting arrest search or transport.
Robert C. Wilkerson — Interfere with public duties, resisting arrest search or transport, evading arrest/ detention.
