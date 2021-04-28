Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

April 26

4 Howard Cr. — Runaway.

Sam Houston Ave. & 11th Street — Major auto wreck.

908 Lincoln Dr. — Aggravated robbery.

2411 Avenue I — Credit card abuse.

33 SH-75 N. — Suspicious incident.

124 Magnolia Way — Theft.

610 Hayman St. — Domestic dispute.

7059 SH-75 S. — Commercial burglary.

April 27

122 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.

269 SH-75 N. — Failure to stop and give information.

912 University Ave. — Domestic dispute.

200 Mary Ave. — Domestic dispute.

331 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

210 SH-75 N. — Theft.

431 US 190 — Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

April 26

SH-75 S/ FM 2296 — Major auto wreck.

405 FM 2550 — Disturbance.

3196 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

23 FM 2929 — Harassment.

179 Highland Dr. — Domestic dispute.

18 Underwood Dr. — Disturbance.

Sam Houston Ave./ 11th Street — Major auto wreck.

April 27

59 Arnell Kelly Rd. — Theft.

18 Tejas Dr. — Terroristic threat.

115 Utley Rd. — Residential burglary.

717 FM 2821 W. — Animal abuse.

301 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) — Criminal trespass.

Tall Timbers/ Fishermans Trl. — Shots heard.

Walker County Jail Docket

April 26

Madison Ling — Evading arrest detention with vehicle, delivery of marijuana, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Jamie N. Palmer — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance.

Adam Hoffman — DUI.

April 27

James C. Gambrell — Driving while license invalid with previous conviction.

Jeremy Baldwin — Public intoxication.

Alan S. Calloway — Harassment of a public servant.

Dkorian T. Williams — Failure to comply as a sex offender (2 counts),

Weldon D. Warren — Criminal mischief.

Karla Y. Cruz — False statement to police officer.

April 28

Kyle Smith — Public intoxication, resisting arrest search or transport.

Robert C. Wilkerson — Interfere with public duties, resisting arrest search or transport, evading arrest/ detention. 

Tags

Trending Video