Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 27
900 blk. Hill Pine Rd. — Sexual assault.
210 SH-75 N. — Criminal mischief.
1509 Windwood St. — Theft.
124 IH-45 N. — Theft.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Vehicle burglary.
5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
210 SH-75 N. — Vehicle burglary.
4008 Old Colony Rd. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
SH-19 / SH-30 E. — Major auto wreck.
11th Street / Pear Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
2407 Settlers Way — Theft.
427 Augusta Dr. — Theft.
2537 Pine Shadows Dr. — Theft.
1511 Dogwood Dr. — Assault.
130 Col Etheredge Blvd. — Vehicle burglary.
Aug. 28
2201 Bobby K. Marks — Domestic dispute.
111 IH-45 S. — Animal bite.
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
3600 blk. Golden Rod Ln. — Sexual assault.
901 11th Street — Theft.
3008 SH 30 W. — Assault.
2100 blk Sycamore Ave. — Sexual assault.
Aug. 29
1001 Avenue J — Burglary.
700 US 190 — Major auto wreck.
2000 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
1001 Avenue J — Theft.
434 University Ave. — Residential burglary.
Aug. 30
320 US 190 — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 27
9312 SH-75 S. — Theft.
3157 SH-19 — Theft.
2300 FM 980 — Shots heard.
849 Moffett Springs Rd. — Assault.
FM 1374/ Brick Man Dr. — Major auto wreck.
3300 SH-19 — Major auto wreck.
2970 SH-19 — Stolen vehicle.
Aug. 28
7 Dodge Oakhurst Rd. — Disturbance.
30 Phelps Slab Rd. — Domestic dispute.
41 CAlvary Rd. — Domestic dispute.
78 Langley Rd. — Domestic dispute.
30 Phelps Slab Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Aug. 29
182 Morris Ln. — Theft.
6447 FM 1374 — Domestic dispute.
602 FM 1696 W. — Domestic dispute.
627 Graham Rd. — Domestic dispute.
1295 US 190 — Domestic dispute.
33 Roundabout Ln. — Domestic dispute.
Aug. 30
255 Tafelski Rd. — Assault.
Walker County Jail Docket
Aug. 27
Patrice N. Raglin — Theft.
Marcos A. Yanez Jr. — Indecency with child sexual assault (Bond revocation).
Paul D. Walker — Sex offenders duty to register.
Michael Z. Johnson — Theft, delivery of methamphetamine (Washington County), theft of property.
Michael Andres — Parole and Pardon Board violation, failure to identify as a fugitive.
Megan Hodge — Failure to identify giving false/ fictitious information, theft of property (3 counts).
Casimiro Pineda — Aggravated assault of a date/ family member with a weapon.
Aug. 28
Dalton Long — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Shawn Stone — Evading arrest detention with previous conviction, credit/ debit card abuse.
George S. Baldwin — Unlawful restraint, assault by threat.
Jeremiah E. Williams — Prohibited substance in correctional facility.
Aug. 29
Jonathan R. Smith — Assault by contact, criminal trespass.
Williams B. Enderlin — Violation of promise to appear.
Clint J. Locock — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Garrett W. Stringer — Possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear (2 counts).
Shanecya M. Merchant — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with vehicle, terroristic threat, failure to identify as a fugitive.
Anthony R. Soria — Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Aug. 30
Lillieann J. Kuczero — Theft, Failure to appear (2 counts).
Ryan Moore — Criminal mischief, criminal trespass.
Neely Rice — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.