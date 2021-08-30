Huntsville Police Department

Aug. 27

900 blk. Hill Pine Rd. — Sexual assault.

210 SH-75 N. — Criminal mischief.

1509 Windwood St. — Theft.

124 IH-45 N. — Theft.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Vehicle burglary.

5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

210 SH-75 N. — Vehicle burglary.

4008 Old Colony Rd. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

SH-19 / SH-30 E. — Major auto wreck.

11th Street / Pear Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

2407 Settlers Way — Theft.

427 Augusta Dr. — Theft.

2537 Pine Shadows Dr. — Theft.

1511 Dogwood Dr. — Assault.

130 Col Etheredge Blvd. — Vehicle burglary.

Aug. 28

2201 Bobby K. Marks — Domestic dispute.

111 IH-45 S. — Animal bite.

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

3600 blk. Golden Rod Ln. — Sexual assault.

901 11th Street — Theft.

3008 SH 30 W. — Assault.

2100 blk Sycamore Ave. — Sexual assault.

Aug. 29

1001 Avenue J — Burglary.

700 US 190 — Major auto wreck.

2000 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

1001 Avenue J — Theft.

434 University Ave. — Residential burglary.

Aug. 30

320 US 190 — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 27

9312 SH-75 S. — Theft.

3157 SH-19 — Theft.

2300 FM 980 — Shots heard.

849 Moffett Springs Rd. — Assault.

FM 1374/ Brick Man Dr. — Major auto wreck.

3300 SH-19 — Major auto wreck.

2970 SH-19 — Stolen vehicle.

Aug. 28

7 Dodge Oakhurst Rd. — Disturbance.

30 Phelps Slab Rd. — Domestic dispute.

41 CAlvary Rd. — Domestic dispute.

78 Langley Rd. — Domestic dispute.

30 Phelps Slab Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Aug. 29

182 Morris Ln. — Theft.

6447 FM 1374 — Domestic dispute.

602 FM 1696 W. — Domestic dispute.

627 Graham Rd. — Domestic dispute.

1295 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

33 Roundabout Ln. — Domestic dispute.

Aug. 30

255 Tafelski Rd. — Assault.

Walker County Jail Docket

Aug. 27

Patrice N. Raglin — Theft.

Marcos A. Yanez Jr. — Indecency with child sexual assault (Bond revocation).

Paul D. Walker — Sex offenders duty to register.

Michael Z. Johnson — Theft, delivery of methamphetamine (Washington County), theft of property.

Michael Andres — Parole and Pardon Board violation, failure to identify as a fugitive.

Megan Hodge — Failure to identify giving false/ fictitious information, theft of property (3 counts).

Casimiro Pineda — Aggravated assault of a date/ family member with a weapon.

Aug. 28

Dalton Long — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Shawn Stone — Evading arrest detention with previous conviction, credit/ debit card abuse.

George S. Baldwin — Unlawful restraint, assault by threat.

Jeremiah E. Williams — Prohibited substance in correctional facility.

Aug. 29

Jonathan R. Smith — Assault by contact, criminal trespass.

Williams B. Enderlin — Violation of promise to appear.

Clint J. Locock — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Garrett W. Stringer — Possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear (2 counts).

Shanecya M. Merchant — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with vehicle, terroristic threat, failure to identify as a fugitive.

Anthony R. Soria — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Aug. 30

Lillieann J. Kuczero — Theft, Failure to appear (2 counts).

Ryan Moore — Criminal mischief, criminal trespass.

Neely Rice — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts). 

Tags

Trending Video