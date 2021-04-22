Huntsville Police Department

April 21

400 blk US 190 — Minor auto wreck.

2537 Pine Shadows Dr. — Aggravated assault.

100 IH-45 S West Frontage Rd. — Major auto wreck.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Deadly conduct.

100 blk. SH-30 E. — Auto-pedestrian wreck, failure to stop and render aid

SH-75 N/ FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.

2700 blk. 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

Cline St./ Hayman St. — Minor auto wreck.

284 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.

120 Ravenwood Village — Theft.

1220 11th Street — Theft of a firearm.

2537 Pine Shadows — Burglary.

515 FM 2821 — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

April 21

141 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.

61 Hunters Creek Dr. — Residential fire.

45 Forest Dr. — Assisting other agency.

108 Blythe Ranch Dr. — Theft.

850 FM 2296 — Minor auto wreck.

48 Oak Hill Dr. — Theft.

52 Arnell Kelly Rd. — Disturbance.

42 Catechis Rd. — Domestic dispute.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Shots heard.

107 IH-45 S. — Shots heard.

144 Wood Farm Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

April 21

Wilbert A. Santos — DWI.

Colton T. Graves — Assault causing bodily injury.

Charles E. Parker Jr. — DWI.

April 22

Timothy E. Griffin — Assault causing bodily injury.

 

