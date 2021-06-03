Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 2

902 11th Street — Harassment.

200 Mary Ave. — Domestic dispute.

1619 13th Street — Vehicle burglary.

2038 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.

2209 Bobby K Marks — Theft.

1005 MLK Blvd. — Criminal mischief.

2101 Sycamore Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

June 3

2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

145 Essex Blvd. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 2

801 IH-45 S. — Stolen vehicle.

SH 19/ Front St. — Major auto wreck.

126 Worley Way — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

June 2

Wendell M. Rodgers — Criminal trespass.

Robert Franklin III — Assault of family/ household member.

Lance T. Thornton — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest with vehicle, duty on striking fixture.

Joseph C. Cole — Parole and pardon board violation, failure to identify as a fugitive, assault of a family/ household member, assault of a pregnant person.

Justin L. Bodle — Terroristic threat.

Jucorwin D. Hill — Possession of marijuana.

Kevin V. Morris — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon. 

