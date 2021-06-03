Huntsville Police Department
June 2
902 11th Street — Harassment.
200 Mary Ave. — Domestic dispute.
1619 13th Street — Vehicle burglary.
2038 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.
2209 Bobby K Marks — Theft.
1005 MLK Blvd. — Criminal mischief.
2101 Sycamore Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
June 3
2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
145 Essex Blvd. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 2
801 IH-45 S. — Stolen vehicle.
SH 19/ Front St. — Major auto wreck.
126 Worley Way — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
June 2
Wendell M. Rodgers — Criminal trespass.
Robert Franklin III — Assault of family/ household member.
Lance T. Thornton — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest with vehicle, duty on striking fixture.
Joseph C. Cole — Parole and pardon board violation, failure to identify as a fugitive, assault of a family/ household member, assault of a pregnant person.
Justin L. Bodle — Terroristic threat.
Jucorwin D. Hill — Possession of marijuana.
Kevin V. Morris — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.
