Huntsville Police Department 

Dec. 4

2530 Sam Houston Ave. — Aggravated robbery.

259 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

2406 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

1600 Sycamore Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

40 SH 75 N. — Major auto wreck.

1700 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

274 SH 75 N. — Major auto wreck.

FM 2821/ Rosenwall Rd. — Major auto wreck.

Dec. 5

1100 Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.

1501 17th St. — Failure to stop and give information.

1930 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

417 Helen St. — Offensive criminal.

Dec. 6

300 Gospel Hill Rd. — Drugs.

124 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.

255 IH-45 S. — Theft.

2451 Lake Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

Dec. 7

1300 Smither Dr. — Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 4

726 FM 247 — Animal abuse.

90 Hidden Creek Dr. — Sexual assault.

53 Pavey Cir. — Unattended death.

2202 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

668 FM 2296 — Residential fire.

259 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

2700 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

3782 SH 19 (Riverside) — Drugs/ narcotics.

Dec. 5

FM 1696 W./ Scales Ranch Rd. — Major auto wreck.

251 Didlake Rd. — Criminal mischief.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Unruly person on scene.

Wood Farm Rd./ Saint Olive Cemetery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

168 J Booker Rd. — Domestic dispute.

163 FM 2550 — Domestic dispute.

Dec. 6

1576 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

3600 SH 19 (Riverside) — Major auto wreck.

7 Riverside Ln. — Criminal mischief.

Tejas Dr./ Deleware — Shots heard.

Walker County Jail Docket

Dec. 4

Tyquavious Curry — Unlawful carrying a weapon.

Glenda K. Hansen — Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance.

Rodney E. Thomas — Public intoxication.

Tristan Peabody — DWI.

Jacob L. Elder — DWI.

Corey Quinn — DWI.

Rico A. Graves — DWI.

Lisa G. Hunt — Assault causing bodily injury.

Hunter C. Hutchins — Assault family/household member.

Howard T. Brown — Obstruction of police.

Gretchen A. Selick — DWI.

Manley L. Garcia — Indecency with a child.

Mark A. Drake — Possession of a controlled substance.

Dec. 5

James P. Cole — Possession of a controlled substance.

Kealy M York — DWI.

Cory R. Gonzales — Possession of marijuana.

Jose G. Moreno III — DWI.

Demelius D. Simpson — Tamper with identification numbers.

Jason L. Mojica — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Atrayu Gillaspie — Public intoxication.

Jayden Q. Murray — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), resisting arrest search or transport, interfere with public duties, possession of marijuana.

Prentice D. Tillis — Interfere with public duties.

Donte S. Houston — Interfere with public duties.

George Houston III — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), resisting arrest, evading arrest, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Dec. 6

Shanerica J. Fransaw — Theft of property.

Anthony J. Riles — Resisting arrest, interfere with public duties, public intoxication.

Quentin Freeman — Theft, DWI.

Dec. 7

Emanuel R. Harrison — Assault family/ household member, interfere with emergency request for assistance.

Colton T. Graves — Possession of marijuana.

Heber-Jeronimo Infante — DWI. 

