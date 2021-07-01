Huntsville Police Department

June 30

1616 Avenue R — Domestic dispute.

500 IH-45 — Forgery.

1300 11th Street — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

2456 Montgomery Rd. — Assault.

July 1

613 IH-45 — Aggravated robbery.

136 Ravenwood Village — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

June 30

35 Pine Ave. — Animal bite.

39 Cypress Glenn — Criminal trespass.

3196 IH-45 N. — Stolen vehicle.

717 FM 2821 W. — Domestic dispute.

78 Hidden Creek Dr. — Disturbance.

July 1

500 11th Street — Commercial fire.

Walker County Jail Docket

June 30

Tonya M. Carrington — DWI.

Claudio F. Torres Gonzalez — Public intoxication.

Charles A. Corley Jr. — DWI.

Darcy N. Tarrillion — Abandon/ endanger a child.

Adrian S. Martin — Possession of a controlled substance.

Wendell M. Rodgers — Assault family/ household member.

Daniel A. Gribble — DWI.

Lauren Langley — DWI.

July 1

Jason M. Odonoghue — Assault causing bodily injury.

Barry E. Ward — Public intoxication. 

