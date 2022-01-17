Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 13

11th St. and Avenue Q – Minor wreck.

2109 Avenue M – Missing person.

1020 MLK – Sold alcohol to a minor.

144-208 IH 45 N – Found property.

2501 Lake Rd. – Theft.

2011 Sycamore – Stolen vehicle.

Jan. 14

1524 11th St. – Minor wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 13

George Baldwin – Taken into custody for smoking where prohibited.

Carl Goudeau – Arrested for violation of a bond warrant.

Jan. 14

Brandon Grant – Taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance.

Blake Pipkin – Taken into custody for criminal trespass of a habitation.

Sherquallen James – Taken into custody on a robbery warrant and evading on foot.

James Kehoe – Taken into custody for driving under the influence.

Emily Sumrall – Taken into custody for public intoxication.

Robert Birthed – Taken into custody for public intoxication.

