Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 13
11th St. and Avenue Q – Minor wreck.
2109 Avenue M – Missing person.
1020 MLK – Sold alcohol to a minor.
144-208 IH 45 N – Found property.
2501 Lake Rd. – Theft.
2011 Sycamore – Stolen vehicle.
Jan. 14
1524 11th St. – Minor wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 13
George Baldwin – Taken into custody for smoking where prohibited.
Carl Goudeau – Arrested for violation of a bond warrant.
Jan. 14
Brandon Grant – Taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance.
Blake Pipkin – Taken into custody for criminal trespass of a habitation.
Sherquallen James – Taken into custody on a robbery warrant and evading on foot.
James Kehoe – Taken into custody for driving under the influence.
Emily Sumrall – Taken into custody for public intoxication.
Robert Birthed – Taken into custody for public intoxication.
