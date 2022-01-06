Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 4

910 Birmingham St. – Burglary of motor vehicle.

13th St. / Sycamore – Found property.

3006 Paul Knox Rd. – Damaged property.

122 Bering Dr. – Theft.

800 block SH 30 E. –Driving while intoxicated.

105-C Old Phelps Rd. – Domestic altercation.

2615 El Toro Dr. #137 – Burglary.

Jan. 5

2615 El Toro – Theft.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 4

Alvin Laird was arrested for burglary of a motor vehicle, burglary of a habitation and forgery.

Edgar Resendiz was arrested for public intoxication.

Jarod Volking was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 5

Lisa Smith was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Joanna Sanchez-Sandoval was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Trending Video