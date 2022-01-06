Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 4
910 Birmingham St. – Burglary of motor vehicle.
13th St. / Sycamore – Found property.
3006 Paul Knox Rd. – Damaged property.
122 Bering Dr. – Theft.
800 block SH 30 E. –Driving while intoxicated.
105-C Old Phelps Rd. – Domestic altercation.
2615 El Toro Dr. #137 – Burglary.
Jan. 5
2615 El Toro – Theft.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 4
Alvin Laird was arrested for burglary of a motor vehicle, burglary of a habitation and forgery.
Edgar Resendiz was arrested for public intoxication.
Jarod Volking was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 5
Lisa Smith was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Joanna Sanchez-Sandoval was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
