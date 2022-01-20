Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 18
7400 SH 75 S – Minor wreck.
144 IH 45 N – Catalytic converter theft.
1916 Ave. L 1/2 – Aggravated assault.
729 Circle Dr. – Credit card abuse.
Jan. 19
2504 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft of a firearm.
IH 45 112 – Assisted in DPS pursuit.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 18
Flynt Rd. – Theft.
2900 SH 19 – Theft.
1200 US 190 – Major wreck.
1901 IH 45 S – DWI / DUI
Jan. 19
249 Sterling Chapel Rd. – Stolen vehicle.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 18
Anthony Tipton – Arrested for public intoxication.
Nathan Carbajal – Arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eli Carbajal – Arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Prentice Tillis – Arrested for multiple warrants.
Triniti Kendell Schwebke – Publish / threat to publish intimate visual matter.
Rocky Alan Hatcher – Driving while intoxicated.
James Dylan Hausler – Driving while intoxicated.
Mariama Seray Jalloh – Aggravated assault / family violence.
Shelby Dawn Applewhite – Possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Yrhye Shernae Evette Betts – Failure to identify / fugitive intent to give false information.
Jan. 19
Matthew Paul Chadwell – Possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.