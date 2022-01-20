Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 18

7400 SH 75 S – Minor wreck.

144 IH 45 N – Catalytic converter theft.

1916 Ave. L 1/2 – Aggravated assault.

729 Circle Dr. – Credit card abuse.

Jan. 19

2504 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft of a firearm.

IH 45 112 – Assisted in DPS pursuit.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 18

Flynt Rd. – Theft.

2900 SH 19 – Theft.

1200 US 190 – Major wreck.

1901 IH 45 S – DWI / DUI

Jan. 19

249 Sterling Chapel Rd. – Stolen vehicle. 

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 18

Anthony Tipton – Arrested for public intoxication.

Nathan Carbajal – Arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eli Carbajal – Arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Prentice Tillis – Arrested for multiple warrants.

Triniti Kendell Schwebke – Publish / threat to publish intimate visual matter.

Rocky Alan Hatcher – Driving while intoxicated.

James Dylan Hausler – Driving while intoxicated.

Mariama Seray Jalloh – Aggravated assault / family violence.

Shelby Dawn Applewhite – Possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Yrhye Shernae Evette Betts – Failure to identify / fugitive intent to give false information.

Jan. 19

Matthew Paul Chadwell – Possession of a controlled substance.

Trending Video