Huntsville Police Department

Nov. 16

555 Bowers Blvd. — Assault.

Ray Black Dr./ 11th St. — DWI

2615 El Toro — Sexual assault.

SH 30 W / IH 45 S — Minor auto wreck.

1211 MLK Dr. — Assisting other agency.

180 IH 45 S — Minor auto wreck.

2521 Crosstimbers Dr. — Habitation burglary.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.

1426 Hill Pine — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

Nov. 17

2450 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

2713 Chimney Rock — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 16

41 Calvary Rd. — Residential burglary.

108 Booker Rd. — Sexual assault.

3027 SH 19 — Outside fire.

200 Hall Ranch Rd. — Terroristic threat.

1295 US 190 — Assisting other agency.

1702 IH 45 N — Vehicle fire.

34 Gazebo St. — Disturbance.

Nov. 17

118 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.

1658 SH 75 N. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

Nov. 16

Pamela S. Ault — DWI.

Belinda M. Wilbanks — Possession of a controlled substance.

Juan D. Crawford — Criminal mischief, assault causing bodily injury (2 counts), abandon/ endanger child with criminal negligence.

Aaron D. Davis — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Derrick A. Booker — Building burglary, theft of property.

Gary L. Moore — Resisting arrest, public intoxication.

Nov. 17

Casey T. Ladner — Evading arrest.

Peter A. Hartman — Unlawful carrying a weapon. 

