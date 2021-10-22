Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 20
1702 11th Street — Theft.
300 SH-19 — Drug paraphernalia located.
2615 El Toro — Suspicious activity.
324 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.
Avenue J/ Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
3410 Powell Rd. — Criminal mischief.
700 SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.
Avenue M/ 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
2900 BLK SH-30 W. — Minor auto wreck.
Oct. 21
141 IH-45 — Theft.
UNKNOWN (CITY LIMITS) — Sexual assault.
3109 Molly Dr. — Failure to stop and give information.
2615 El Toro — Domestic dispute.
2101 Bobby K Marks — Missing person.
Oct. 22
1419 13th Street — Assault.
1500 11th Street — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 20
21 Meadow Ln. — Person with a weapon.
275 West Dr. — Terroristic threat.
995 Wood Farm Rd. — Domestic dispute/ Criminal trespass.
42 Wood Farm Estates Rd. — Theft.
9 Bullard St. — Criminal trespass.
SH-19/ Dallas Young Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Oct. 20
Anabel Santana — Failure to identify, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), aggravated assault of a date/household member with a weapon.
Lee F. Perry Jr. — Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Shaun D. Garrard — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug.
Conrad Liles — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).
Oct. 21
Kevin I. Estrada — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Patrick A. Searcy — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a dangerous drug.
Rikesha T. Riles — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts).
Clayton O. Jenkins — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (Bond revocation).
Christopher Borunda — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aaron R. Ellis — Sexual assault.
Brandon Harrison — Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon.
William B. Enderlin — Possession of a controlled substance.
Clint J. Locock — Possession of a controlled substance.
