Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Oct. 20

1702 11th Street — Theft.

300 SH-19 — Drug paraphernalia located.

2615 El Toro — Suspicious activity.

324 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.

Avenue J/ Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

3410 Powell Rd. — Criminal mischief.

700 SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.

Avenue M/ 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

2900 BLK SH-30 W. — Minor auto wreck.

Oct. 21

141 IH-45 — Theft.

UNKNOWN (CITY LIMITS) — Sexual assault.

3109 Molly Dr. — Failure to stop and give information.

2615 El Toro — Domestic dispute.

2101 Bobby K Marks — Missing person.

Oct. 22

1419 13th Street — Assault.

1500 11th Street — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Oct. 20

21 Meadow Ln. — Person with a weapon.

275 West Dr. — Terroristic threat.

995 Wood Farm Rd. — Domestic dispute/ Criminal trespass.

42 Wood Farm Estates Rd. — Theft.

9 Bullard St. — Criminal trespass.

SH-19/ Dallas Young Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Oct. 20

Anabel Santana — Failure to identify, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), aggravated assault of a date/household member with a weapon.

Lee F. Perry Jr. — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Shaun D. Garrard — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug.

Conrad Liles — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).

Oct. 21

Kevin I. Estrada — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Patrick A. Searcy — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a dangerous drug.

Rikesha T. Riles — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts).

Clayton O. Jenkins — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (Bond revocation).

Christopher Borunda — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aaron R. Ellis — Sexual assault.

Brandon Harrison — Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon.

William B. Enderlin — Possession of a controlled substance.

Clint J. Locock — Possession of a controlled substance. 

