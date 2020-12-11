Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 9
1200 US 190 — Assisting other agency.
302 7th St. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
1506 19th St. — Suspicious incident.
7030 SH 75 S. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
1220 11th St. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
210 SH 75 N. — Failure to stop and give information.
Dec. 10
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
700 Hickory Dr. — Theft.
300 Forest Ln. — Unattended death.
2101 Sycamore/ 3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Building burglary.
1220 11th St. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
2537 Pine Shadows Dr. — Building burglary.
Dec. 11
2101 Sycamore Ave. — Animal bite.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 9
621 Fisher St. (New Waverly) — Theft.
28 Kiser Ln. — Credit card abuse.
495 Birdwell — Criminal trespass.
1006 FM 247 — Harassment.
Hwy. 19/ Robinson Rd. — Major auto wreck.
Dec. 10
98 Fishermans Trl. — Forgery.
FM 2296/ Watson Lake Rd. — Major auto wreck.
12 Kings Point Rd. — Criminal trespass.
34 Victoria Way — Theft.
2 Harmon Creek Dr. — Criminal trespass.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. — Theft.
Dec. 11
2902 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Dec. 9
Salvador Mejia Jr. — Evading arrest.
Bilikis F. Kazeem — EBT trafficking (2 counts).
Kelton D. Archie — Violation of bond/ protective order, aggravated assault.
Charles M. Beathard — Burglary of a building, burglary of a coin operated machine (4 counts), criminal mischief.
Bandi M. Wood — Possession of a controlled substance, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence.
Dec. 10
Jordan A. Williams — Assault.
Nakia S. Ashley — Assault.
Dennis E. Hughes — Possession of a controlled substance.
Ja’Kegdrick D. Norman — DWI.
Charles J. Abbs Jr. — Theft.
Tyron Watson — Assault, possession of marijuana.
Terry E. Walker Jr. — Assault of family/ household member.
Jamie M. Trevino — Possession of marijuana.
Dec. 11
David L. Russ Jr. — Tamper/ fabricating physical evidence.
Devin T. Reinke — Interfere with public duties.
John M. Cosgriff — DWI. possession of a controlled substance.
