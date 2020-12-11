Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 9

1200 US 190 — Assisting other agency.

302 7th St. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

1506 19th St. — Suspicious incident.

7030 SH 75 S. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

1220 11th St. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

210 SH 75 N. — Failure to stop and give information.

Dec. 10

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

700 Hickory Dr. — Theft.

300 Forest Ln. — Unattended death.

2101 Sycamore/ 3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Building burglary.

2537 Pine Shadows Dr. — Building burglary.

Dec. 11

2101 Sycamore Ave. — Animal bite.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 9

621 Fisher St. (New Waverly) — Theft.

28 Kiser Ln. — Credit card abuse.

495 Birdwell — Criminal trespass.

1006 FM 247 — Harassment.

Hwy. 19/ Robinson Rd. — Major auto wreck.

Dec. 10

98 Fishermans Trl. — Forgery.

FM 2296/ Watson Lake Rd. — Major auto wreck.

12 Kings Point Rd. — Criminal trespass.

34 Victoria Way — Theft.

2 Harmon Creek Dr. — Criminal trespass.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. — Theft.

Dec. 11

2902 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Dec. 9

Salvador Mejia Jr. — Evading arrest.

Bilikis F. Kazeem — EBT trafficking (2 counts).

Kelton D. Archie — Violation of bond/ protective order, aggravated assault.

Charles M. Beathard — Burglary of a building, burglary of a coin operated machine (4 counts), criminal mischief.

Bandi M. Wood — Possession of a controlled substance, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence.

Dec. 10

Jordan A. Williams — Assault.

Nakia S. Ashley — Assault.

Dennis E. Hughes — Possession of a controlled substance.

Ja’Kegdrick D. Norman — DWI.

Charles J. Abbs Jr. — Theft.

Tyron Watson — Assault, possession of marijuana.

Terry E. Walker Jr. — Assault of family/ household member.

Jamie M. Trevino — Possession of marijuana.

Dec. 11

David L. Russ Jr. — Tamper/ fabricating physical evidence.

Devin T. Reinke — Interfere with public duties.

John M. Cosgriff — DWI. possession of a controlled substance. 

