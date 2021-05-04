Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 3

800 IH-45 N. — Assault.

1220 11th Street — Credit card abuse.

2501 Lake Rd. — Overdose.

540 IH-45 S. — Assisting other agency.

1008 Thomason St. — Theft.

5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.

280 FM 2821 W. — Major auto wreck.

May 4

7045 SH-75 S. — Assisting other agency/ Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 3

602 FM 1696 W. — Disturbance.

9317 SH-75 S. — Commercial fire.

31 Barbara Rd. — Criminal trespass.

313 FM 3478 — Theft.

3925 SH-30 W. — Credit card abuse.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. — Theft.

64 Coonville Rd. — Disturbance.

Walker County Jail Docket

May 3

Shawnna M. Willingham — Theft (3 counts).

Gary W. Sutton — Theft.

Don D. Archie — Public intoxication with prior conviction.

Mary L. Rangel — DWI.

Travis W. Wiley — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, DWI.

Joshua A. Sapp — DWI.

May 4

Irvin A. Dominguez — Assault causing bodily injury. 

