Huntsville Police Department
May 3
800 IH-45 N. — Assault.
1220 11th Street — Credit card abuse.
2501 Lake Rd. — Overdose.
540 IH-45 S. — Assisting other agency.
1008 Thomason St. — Theft.
5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.
280 FM 2821 W. — Major auto wreck.
May 4
7045 SH-75 S. — Assisting other agency/ Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 3
602 FM 1696 W. — Disturbance.
9317 SH-75 S. — Commercial fire.
31 Barbara Rd. — Criminal trespass.
313 FM 3478 — Theft.
3925 SH-30 W. — Credit card abuse.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. — Theft.
64 Coonville Rd. — Disturbance.
Walker County Jail Docket
May 3
Shawnna M. Willingham — Theft (3 counts).
Gary W. Sutton — Theft.
Don D. Archie — Public intoxication with prior conviction.
Mary L. Rangel — DWI.
Travis W. Wiley — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, DWI.
Joshua A. Sapp — DWI.
May 4
Irvin A. Dominguez — Assault causing bodily injury.
