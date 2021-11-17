Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 15
2700 IH-45 — Assisting other agency.
300 blk. FM 247 — Minor auto wreck.
700 Hickory Dr. — Harassment.
SH-19/ IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.
108 Ross St. — Aggravated assault.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
1307 14th Street — Threat.
2435 Montgomery Rd. — Theft.
Nov. 16
122 IH-45 S. — Stolen vehicle.
104 IH-45 S. — Welfare concern.
2 Wire Rd. — Terroristic threat/ deadly conduct.
1235 Josey St. — Forgery.
2203 Dale Ln. — Forgery.
921 McLeod Dr. — Animal abuse.
407 Brunch Ave. — Recovered stolen vehicle.
2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.
655 FM 2821 — Missing person.
515 FM 2821 — Assisting other agency.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 15
1 Red Hill Rd. — Theft.
245 Roberts Rd. — Forgery.
130 Chandlers Way — Burglary.
9 Wood Farm Rd. — Theft.
39 Harold Cir. — Domestic dispute.
23 Jimmielee Dr. — Residential burglary.
210 SH-75 N. — Drugs/ narcotics.
141 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.
Nov. 16
16 Roy Webb Rd. — Criminal trespass.
35 Hill St. — Theft.
85 Underwood Dr. — Criminal trespass.
64 Veronica Ln. — Theft.
5741 FM 1374 — Forgery.
Louis Grant/ SH-19 — Animal abuse.
84 Burnett Rd. — Criminal trespass.
6 Wildwood Lake Dr. — Theft.
90 Hill ST. — Forgery.
290 Gourd Creek Rd. — Criminal mischief.
179 Highland Dr. — Disturbance.
603 IH-45 N. — Drugs/ narcotics.
Nov. 17
3722 SH-19 — Criminal trespass.
Walker County Jail Docket
Nov. 15
Davonta D. Richardson — Deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Andrew Pimentel — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Roberto C. Trevino — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.
Mitchell E. Coey — Forgery of a financial instrument.
Anthony F. Cupit — Possession of a controlled substance.
Frederick T. McKnight — Possession of marijuana, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance.
Ignacio M. Vegalemus — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts), DWI.
David J. Bellamy — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Christino A. Villatoro — Indecency with a child.
Nov. 16
Lillieann J. Kuczero — Possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, failure to appear (2 counts), theft (2 counts).
Patrick D. English — Burglary of a building.
Rico Davis — Criminal nonsupport.
Barrington Hunter — Evading arrest, resisting arrest, DWI.
Michael R. Bibbs — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).
Brent A. Phillips — Burglary of a habitation, failure to appear.
Jeffery Smart — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle.
Van W. Wilcox — Delivery of marijuana (5-50 lbs.).
