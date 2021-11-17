Huntsville Police Department

Nov. 15

2700 IH-45 — Assisting other agency.

300 blk. FM 247 — Minor auto wreck.

700 Hickory Dr. — Harassment.

SH-19/ IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.

108 Ross St. — Aggravated assault.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

1307 14th Street — Threat.

2435 Montgomery Rd. — Theft.

Nov. 16

122 IH-45 S. — Stolen vehicle.

104 IH-45 S. — Welfare concern.

2 Wire Rd. — Terroristic threat/ deadly conduct.

1235 Josey St. — Forgery.

2203 Dale Ln. — Forgery.

921 McLeod Dr. — Animal abuse.

407 Brunch Ave. — Recovered stolen vehicle.

2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.

655 FM 2821 — Missing person.

515 FM 2821 — Assisting other agency.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 15

1 Red Hill Rd. — Theft.

245 Roberts Rd. — Forgery.

130 Chandlers Way — Burglary.

9 Wood Farm Rd. — Theft.

39 Harold Cir. — Domestic dispute.

23 Jimmielee Dr. — Residential burglary.

210 SH-75 N. — Drugs/ narcotics.

141 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.

Nov. 16

16 Roy Webb Rd. — Criminal trespass.

35 Hill St. — Theft.

85 Underwood Dr. — Criminal trespass.

64 Veronica Ln. — Theft.

5741 FM 1374 — Forgery.

Louis Grant/ SH-19 — Animal abuse.

84 Burnett Rd. — Criminal trespass.

6 Wildwood Lake Dr. — Theft.

90 Hill ST. — Forgery.

290 Gourd Creek Rd. — Criminal mischief.

179 Highland Dr. — Disturbance.

603 IH-45 N. — Drugs/ narcotics.

Nov. 17

3722 SH-19 — Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail Docket

Nov. 15

Davonta D. Richardson — Deadly conduct discharge firearm.

Andrew Pimentel — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Roberto C. Trevino — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.

Mitchell E. Coey — Forgery of a financial instrument.

Anthony F. Cupit — Possession of a controlled substance.

Frederick T. McKnight — Possession of marijuana, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance.

Ignacio M. Vegalemus — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts), DWI.

David J. Bellamy — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Christino A. Villatoro — Indecency with a child.

Nov. 16

Lillieann J. Kuczero — Possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, failure to appear (2 counts), theft (2 counts).

Patrick D. English — Burglary of a building.

Rico Davis — Criminal nonsupport.

Barrington Hunter — Evading arrest, resisting arrest, DWI.

Michael R. Bibbs — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).

Brent A. Phillips — Burglary of a habitation, failure to appear.

Jeffery Smart — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle.

Van W. Wilcox — Delivery of marijuana (5-50 lbs.).

Tags

Trending Video