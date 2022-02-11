Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 10

9th St & Ave J – Minor wreck.

643-A IH 45 – Found property.

1020-B MLK – Aggravated assault.

2304 Sam Houston Ave – Theft.

3236 Majestic – Fraudulent use of identifying information.

103 SH 30 E – Stolen vehicle.

Feb. 11

2502 Sam Houston Ave – Major wreck.

SH19 & FM 2821 – Major wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 10

717-500 FM 2821 W – Drugs.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 10

Aler Deng – Out of county warrants.

Matthew Millard – Public intoxication, resisting arrest, unlawful carrying of a weapon and out of county warrants.

Brandon Barnett – Two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oliver Ruibal – Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

3400 Boettcher Dr – Catalytic converter theft.

Jared Abel Robledo – Manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Jacob Lee Elder – Driving while intoxicated.

Markel Keevon Collins – Family violence.

Garrett Pargmann – Possession of a controlled substance.

Jason Lee Disman – Possession of a controlled substance.

Chad Wayne White – Aggravated assault.

Jason Cruz Avila – Assault of a public servant and bond surrender.

Feb.11

Jerry Durdin – Out of county warrants.

Catherine McArdle – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leobardo Amezquita – Driving while intoxicated.

Tags

Trending Video