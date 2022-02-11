Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 10
9th St & Ave J – Minor wreck.
643-A IH 45 – Found property.
1020-B MLK – Aggravated assault.
2304 Sam Houston Ave – Theft.
3236 Majestic – Fraudulent use of identifying information.
103 SH 30 E – Stolen vehicle.
Feb. 11
2502 Sam Houston Ave – Major wreck.
SH19 & FM 2821 – Major wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 10
717-500 FM 2821 W – Drugs.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 10
Aler Deng – Out of county warrants.
Matthew Millard – Public intoxication, resisting arrest, unlawful carrying of a weapon and out of county warrants.
Brandon Barnett – Two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oliver Ruibal – Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3400 Boettcher Dr – Catalytic converter theft.
Jared Abel Robledo – Manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
Jacob Lee Elder – Driving while intoxicated.
Markel Keevon Collins – Family violence.
Garrett Pargmann – Possession of a controlled substance.
Jason Lee Disman – Possession of a controlled substance.
Chad Wayne White – Aggravated assault.
Jason Cruz Avila – Assault of a public servant and bond surrender.
Feb.11
Jerry Durdin – Out of county warrants.
Catherine McArdle – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leobardo Amezquita – Driving while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.