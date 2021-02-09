Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 8

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

1421 Windsor St. — Theft.

2523 Avenue M — Criminal mischief.

315 Graham Rd. — Credit card abuse.

1220 11th Street — Found property.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

2900 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 8

4916 FM 1374 — Fight.

3736 SH 19 — Grass fire

2070 SH 75 N. — Criminal mischief.

1100 University Ave. — Warrant service.

1010 8th Street — Warrant service.

655 FM 2821 W. — Warrant service.

SH 19/ Acorn Hill Drive — Welfare concern.

655 FM 2821 W. — Warrant service.

IH-45 S./ FM 1375 W. — Domestic dispute.

9 Roark Rd. — Criminal trespass.

618 FM 1791 — Assault.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 8

Trinidad Perez-Magdaleno — Public intoxication.

Eduqardo Nieto-Esquivel — DWI.

Quentin Freeman — Theft, DWI.

Jamie M. Trevino — Possession of marijuana.

Natasha E. Mills — DWI, Possession of a controlled substance.

Richard L. Winfrey — Theft.

Feb. 9

John A. Reyes — DWI.

Damien C. Charles — Possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Darius D. Charles — Possession of marijuana.

Richard L. Conner Jr. — Engaging in organized criminal activity. 

Tags

Trending Video