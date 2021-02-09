Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 8
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
1421 Windsor St. — Theft.
2523 Avenue M — Criminal mischief.
315 Graham Rd. — Credit card abuse.
1220 11th Street — Found property.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
2900 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 8
4916 FM 1374 — Fight.
3736 SH 19 — Grass fire
2070 SH 75 N. — Criminal mischief.
1100 University Ave. — Warrant service.
1010 8th Street — Warrant service.
655 FM 2821 W. — Warrant service.
SH 19/ Acorn Hill Drive — Welfare concern.
655 FM 2821 W. — Warrant service.
IH-45 S./ FM 1375 W. — Domestic dispute.
9 Roark Rd. — Criminal trespass.
618 FM 1791 — Assault.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 8
Trinidad Perez-Magdaleno — Public intoxication.
Eduqardo Nieto-Esquivel — DWI.
Quentin Freeman — Theft, DWI.
Jamie M. Trevino — Possession of marijuana.
Natasha E. Mills — DWI, Possession of a controlled substance.
Richard L. Winfrey — Theft.
Feb. 9
John A. Reyes — DWI.
Damien C. Charles — Possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Darius D. Charles — Possession of marijuana.
Richard L. Conner Jr. — Engaging in organized criminal activity.
