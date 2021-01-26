Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 25
2201 Bobby K Marks — Theft.
727 Vicki Drive — Domestic dispute.
1300 Smither Drive — Domestic dispute.
30 SH 75 N. — Theft.
1300 Smither Drive — Vehicle burglary.
1800 Avenue R — Theft.
122 IH-45 S. — Criminal mischief.
5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Vehicle burglary.
1306 Sam Houston Ave. — Drugs.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 25
SH 150 E/ FM 1097 — Theft.
SH 30 W./ FM 2550 — Minor auto wreck.
81 Front Street — Commercial fire.
104 Pavey Circle — Theft.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 25
William L. Starr — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Michael R. Holdren — Possession of a controlled substance (bond surrender).
Kanard J. Riles — Possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation).
Tanya R. Maddox — Public intoxication.
Jose S. Godinez-Flores — DWI.
Jan. 26
Carl D. McBride — DWI.
Janikkia N. Washington — DWI.
Ray L. Vick — Possession of a controlled substance.
Stephen R. Vaughn — DWI.
