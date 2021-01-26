Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Jan. 25

2201 Bobby K Marks — Theft.

727 Vicki Drive — Domestic dispute.

1300 Smither Drive — Domestic dispute.

30 SH 75 N. — Theft.

1300 Smither Drive — Vehicle burglary.

1800 Avenue R — Theft.

122 IH-45 S. — Criminal mischief.

5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Vehicle burglary.

1306 Sam Houston Ave. — Drugs.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Jan. 25

SH 150 E/ FM 1097 — Theft.

SH 30 W./ FM 2550 — Minor auto wreck.

81 Front Street — Commercial fire.

104 Pavey Circle — Theft.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 25

William L. Starr — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Michael R. Holdren — Possession of a controlled substance (bond surrender).

Kanard J. Riles — Possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation).

Tanya R. Maddox — Public intoxication.

Jose S. Godinez-Flores — DWI.

Jan. 26

Carl D. McBride — DWI.

Janikkia N. Washington — DWI.

Ray L. Vick — Possession of a controlled substance.

Stephen R. Vaughn — DWI. 

