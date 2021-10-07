Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Oct. 6

2456 Montgomery Rd. — Assault.

115 IH-45 — Found property.

1400 blk. Cherry Hills Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

124 IH-45 — Unattended death.

7031 SH-75 S. — Fraud/ use of identifying information.

1961 Quality Blvd. — Criminal mischief.

Oct. 7

389 Johnson Rd. — Overdose.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Oct. 6

9300 SH-75 S. — Major auto wreck.

2127 FM 1375 E. — Residential fire.

Oct. 7

118 Hardy Bottom Rd. — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Jail Docket

Oct. 6

Jason W. Shelton — Possession of a controlled substance.

Amanuel Andrade — Assault of a pregnant person.

Wayne E. Mills Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance.

Ty B. Hill — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (bond surrender), possession of a controlled substance (bond surrender).

Luis D. Armenta — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (3 counts), possession of a controlled substance (3 counts), evading arrest detention (3 counts), possession of marijuana (2 counts).

Stanley W. Perkins — Criminal mischief, criminal trespass, failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.

Oct. 7

Dalyncia D. Freeman — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

Tags

Trending Video