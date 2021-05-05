Huntsville Police Department
May 3
800 IH-45 N. — Assault.
1220 11th Street — Credit card abuse.
2501 Lake Rd. — Overdose.
540 IH-45 S. — Assisting other agency.
1008 Thomason St. — Theft.
5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.
280 FM 2821 W. — Major auto wreck.
May 4
7045 SH-75 S. — Assisting other agency/ Minor auto wreck.
4000 blk. Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
11th Street/ IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.
1700 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
Avenue I/ Sam Houston Ave. — Major auto wreck.
SH-30 W/ IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.
2615 El Toro — Theft.
May 5
2937 Old Houston Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 3
602 FM 1696 W. — Disturbance.
9317 SH-75 S. — Commercial fire.
31 Barbara Rd. — Criminal trespass.
313 FM 3478 — Theft.
3925 SH-30 W. — Credit card abuse.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. — Theft.
64 Coonville Rd. — Disturbance.
May 4
6 Oak Bend Dr. — Stolen vehicle.
4300 FM 1374 — Minor auto wreck.
227 FM 2550 — Terroristic threat.
1295 US 190 — Criminal trespass.
21 Carter Rd. — Overdose.
85 Young Rd. — Terroristic threat.
May 5
Pavey Cir./ Lakeview Dr. — Shots heard.
Walker County Jail Docket
May 3
Shawnna M. Willingham — Theft (3 counts).
Gary W. Sutton — Theft.
Don D. Archie — Public intoxication with prior conviction.
Mary L. Rangel — DWI.
Travis W. Wiley — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, DWI.
Joshua A. Sapp — DWI.
May 4
Irvin A. Dominguez — Assault causing bodily injury.
Manuel J. Gay — Possession of a controled substance, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence, Parole and Pardon Board violation, possession of marijuana.
Jamie R. Ross — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance.
Stacey L. Greco — Abandon/ endanger child (criminal neglect).
Jarrod D. Sanders — Evading arrest with vehicle, possession of a controlled substance.
William C. Mozingo — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
May 5
Ryan Conrad — Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
John D. Davis — Possession of a controlled substance.
Dayshia Hodge — Public intoxication.
Lance E. Null — Terroristic threat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.