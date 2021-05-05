Huntsville Police Department

May 3

800 IH-45 N. — Assault.

1220 11th Street — Credit card abuse.

2501 Lake Rd. — Overdose.

540 IH-45 S. — Assisting other agency.

1008 Thomason St. — Theft.

5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.

280 FM 2821 W. — Major auto wreck.

May 4

7045 SH-75 S. — Assisting other agency/ Minor auto wreck.

4000 blk. Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

11th Street/ IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.

1700 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

Avenue I/ Sam Houston Ave. — Major auto wreck.

SH-30 W/ IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.

2615 El Toro — Theft.

May 5

2937 Old Houston Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

May 3

602 FM 1696 W. — Disturbance.

9317 SH-75 S. — Commercial fire.

31 Barbara Rd. — Criminal trespass.

313 FM 3478 — Theft.

3925 SH-30 W. — Credit card abuse.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. — Theft.

64 Coonville Rd. — Disturbance.

May 4

6 Oak Bend Dr. — Stolen vehicle.

4300 FM 1374 — Minor auto wreck.

227 FM 2550 — Terroristic threat.

1295 US 190 — Criminal trespass.

21 Carter Rd. — Overdose.

85 Young Rd. — Terroristic threat.

May 5

Pavey Cir./ Lakeview Dr. — Shots heard.

Walker County Jail Docket

May 3

Shawnna M. Willingham — Theft (3 counts).

Gary W. Sutton — Theft.

Don D. Archie — Public intoxication with prior conviction.

Mary L. Rangel — DWI.

Travis W. Wiley — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, DWI.

Joshua A. Sapp — DWI.

May 4

Irvin A. Dominguez — Assault causing bodily injury.

Manuel J. Gay — Possession of a controled substance, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence, Parole and Pardon Board violation, possession of marijuana.

Jamie R. Ross — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance.

Stacey L. Greco — Abandon/ endanger child (criminal neglect).

Jarrod D. Sanders — Evading arrest with vehicle, possession of a controlled substance.

William C. Mozingo — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

May 5

Ryan Conrad — Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

John D. Davis — Possession of a controlled substance.

Dayshia Hodge — Public intoxication.

Lance E. Null — Terroristic threat.

 

