Huntsville Police Department
March 12
774 SH 19 — Criminal mischief.
816 Avenue C — Assault.
1019 12th Street — Forgery.
1615 Sycamore Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
3773 Montgomery Rd. — Theft.
148 IH 45 S. — Vehicle burglary.
136 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Vehicle burglary.
1721 11th Street — Assisting other agency.
1608 SH 75 — Assault.
March 13
1235 Josey St. — Burglary.
241 Evergreen Dr. — Domestic dispute.
FM 247 — Minor auto wreck.
7300 SH 75 — Minor auto wreck.
486 SH 75 — Assault.
March 14
122 IH 45 — Domestic dispute.
2456 Montgomery Rd. — Theft.
7152 SH 75 S. — Aggravated assault.
1220 11th Street — Found property.
2523 Avenue M — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 12
3782 SH 19 (Riverside) — Criminal trespass.
FM 1696 E/ IH 45 N. — Theft.
3895 SH 30 W. — Burglary.
90 Young Rd. — Theft.
1600 Persimmon Dr. — Disturbance.
March 13
15 Wren Dr. — Disturbance.
137 Wood Farm Estates Rd. — Criminal trespass.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary.
11 Oxbow Ln. — Domestic dispute.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
2615 El Toro — Theft.
5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
1235 Josey St. — Theft.
241 Evergreen Dr. — Domestic dispute.
9 Andrew St. — Domestic dispute.
400 MLK Jr. Blvd. — Disturbance.
39 Hidden Creek Dr. — Burglary.
649 Pinedale Rd. — Theft.
Thomas Lake Rd./ Nita Dr. — Fire.
SH 150 E./ Family Ln. — Major auto wreck.
1456 Southwood Dr. — Outside fire.
March 14
25 Pine Needle Dr. — Disturbance.
78 Hidden Creek Dr. — Residential burglary.
Walker County Jail Docket
March 12
Jose M. Cuellar — Aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, resisting arrest, failure to appear.
Tamara L. Cox — Possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation), possession of marijuana (bond revocation).
Kenneth A. Maxwell — Criminal mischief, public intoxication.
Humberto Avila — Harassment of public servant (bond revocation)
Angela A. Espinoza — Possession of marijuana.
Castein A. Corley — Engaging in organized activity, burglary of a habitation.
Frederick R. Stanford — Tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.
Cory N. Wistinghause — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (bond revocation), possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation).
James C. Smith — DWI.
Twawanna Oliphant — DWI.
Chanee B. Brisco — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
March 13
Immanuel Jones — Possession of marijuana.
Jesus Guerrero — Possession of marijuana.
Stephanie G. Oliver — DWI.
Robert J. Washington — Theft, Building burglary, evading arrest, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Darius D. Randle — Building burglary (2 counts), theft, evading arrest, engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of marijuana.
Mya C. Williams — Theft.
Tramell A. Mahone — Theft.
March 14
Eduardo S. Wvalle — DWI.
Isaac K. Ashley — Building burglary.
Joshua E. Chatham — Building burglary, habitation burglary.
Eric L. Thomas — Possession of marijuana, obstruction or retaliation, unlawful possession of metal or body armor by a felon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.