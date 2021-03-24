Huntsville Police Department
March 22
3771 Summer Lane — Animal bite.
900 blk Avenue C — Minor auto wreck.
2914 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
1300 Smither Dr. — Residential burglary.
2610 Bois D Arc Dr. — Credit card abuse.
209 Gail Ln. — Organized crime.
213 Gail Ln. — Animal bite.
March 23
2600 blk Milam St. — Failure to stop and give information.
3009 SH 30 W. — Found property.
17th Street/ Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
Smither Dr. / IH 45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
2600 El Toro Dr. — Evading arrest.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 22
1502 IH 45 N — Major auto wreck.
SH 75 N/ Rice Ln. — Major auto wreck.
43 Obaya Ln. — Sexual assault.
311 William Thomas Rd. — Criminal trespass.
2211 US 190 — Shooting.
10 Caddo Dr. — Disturbance.
83 William Thomas Rd. — Domestic dispute.
March 23
103 Brazil Blvd. — Disturbance.
164 Varsity Dr. — Failure to stop and give information.
52 Arnell Kelly Rd. — Stolen vehicle.
241 Frank Cloud Dr. — Child or elderly abuse.
97 Acorn Hill Dr. — Credit card abuse.
2506 IH 45 S. — Domestic dispute.
3976 SH 30 W. — Domestic dispute.
March 24
SH 19/ Morris Ln. — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
March 22
Makayla Henderson — Failure to identify as a fugitive.
Cristian A. Contregas-Giron — Possession of marijuana.
Cesar Aamaya — Public intoxication.
Esau Salas-Castaneda — DWI.
Richard A. Fifield — Possession of a controlled substance.
Eric L. Thomas — Stalking.
Richard L. Tunnel — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Katherine L. Hellyer — Possession of a controlled substance.
March 23
Melvin D. Jones — DWI.
Tanessa J. Lewis — Injury to child, elderly or disabled with intendent to bodily injury.
Leopoldo Rodriguez — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Quinton D. Dosia — Possession of a controlled substance.
Tramell A. Mahone — Injury to a child/ elderly or disable with intent to bodily injury.
Kourtney T. Roy — Possession of marijuana.
Philip R. Adams — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (4 counts), unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, possession of drug paraphenalia, parole and pardon board violation.
Tracy L. McDaniels — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (4 counts), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Travis M. Morris — Assault.
Jessica Anderson — Possession of marijuana.
March 24
Michael C. Taylor — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Courtney J. O’Bryant — Evading arrest.
Deandre Farris — Resisting arrest search or transport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.