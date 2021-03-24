Huntsville Police Department 

Blotter: Huntsville Police

March 22

3771 Summer Lane — Animal bite.

900 blk Avenue C — Minor auto wreck.

2914 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

1300 Smither Dr. — Residential burglary.

2610 Bois D Arc Dr. — Credit card abuse.

209 Gail Ln. — Organized crime.

213 Gail Ln. — Animal bite.

March 23

2600 blk Milam St. — Failure to stop and give information.

3009 SH 30 W. — Found property.

17th Street/ Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

Smither Dr. / IH 45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

2600 El Toro Dr. — Evading arrest.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

March 22

1502 IH 45 N — Major auto wreck.

SH 75 N/ Rice Ln. — Major auto wreck.

43 Obaya Ln. — Sexual assault.

311 William Thomas Rd. — Criminal trespass.

2211 US 190 — Shooting.

10 Caddo Dr. — Disturbance.

83 William Thomas Rd. — Domestic dispute.

March 23

103 Brazil Blvd. — Disturbance.

164 Varsity Dr. — Failure to stop and give information.

52 Arnell Kelly Rd. — Stolen vehicle.

241 Frank Cloud Dr. — Child or elderly abuse.

97 Acorn Hill Dr. — Credit card abuse.

2506 IH 45 S. — Domestic dispute.

3976 SH 30 W. — Domestic dispute.

March 24

SH 19/ Morris Ln. — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

March 22

Makayla Henderson — Failure to identify as a fugitive.

Cristian A. Contregas-Giron — Possession of marijuana.

Cesar Aamaya — Public intoxication.

Esau Salas-Castaneda — DWI.

Richard A. Fifield — Possession of a controlled substance.

Eric L. Thomas — Stalking.

Richard L. Tunnel — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Katherine L. Hellyer — Possession of a controlled substance.

March 23

Melvin D. Jones — DWI.

Tanessa J. Lewis — Injury to child, elderly or disabled with intendent to bodily injury.

Leopoldo Rodriguez — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Quinton D. Dosia — Possession of a controlled substance.

Tramell A. Mahone — Injury to a child/ elderly or disable with intent to bodily injury.

Kourtney T. Roy — Possession of marijuana.

Philip R. Adams — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (4 counts), unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, possession of drug paraphenalia, parole and pardon board violation.

Tracy L. McDaniels — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (4 counts), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Travis M. Morris — Assault.

Jessica Anderson — Possession of marijuana.

March 24

Michael C. Taylor — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Courtney J. O’Bryant — Evading arrest.

Deandre Farris — Resisting arrest search or transport. 

