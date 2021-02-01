Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 29
515 FM 2821 — Assault.
515 FM 2821 — Suspicious incident.
203 IH 45 — Offensive crime.
713 10th Street — Civil dispute.
2435 Montgomery Road — Domestic dispute.
196 IH 45 N. — Criminal mischief.
1326 22nd Street — Domestic dispute.
312 Sara Lane — Domestic dispute.
434 University Avenue — Theft.
1100 Southwood Drive — Minor auto wreck.
Jan. 30
4 Howard Cir. — Theft.
IH 45/ Hwy. 30 — Major auto wreck.
900 Lincoln — Fleet wreck.
145 Essex Blvd. — Assault.
1000 Martin Luther King Blvd. — Assault.
Jan. 31
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
1107 Sleepy Hollow Cr. — Theft.
555 Bowers Blvd. — Domestic dispute.
110 Varsity Drive — Domestic dispute.
2615 El Toro — Assault.
114 Elmwood Street — Offensive crime.
Feb. 1
Avenue J/ Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 29
Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd./ Bowden Rd. — Criminal mischief.
1394 Old Phelps Rd. — Theft.
5120 FM 1374 — Theft.
389 FM 2628 — Theft.
37 Riverside Ln. — Harassment.
515 FM 2821 — Person with weapon.
77 Hostetter Rd. — Criminal trespass.
20 Kickapoo Dr. — Disturbance.
1936 SH 75 N. — Burglary.
Jan. 30
Brazil Blvd./ Dorothy St. — Shots heard.
17 Michael St. — Disturbance.
Jan. 31
22 Terry Road — Runaway juvenile.
55 Mathis Dairy Rd. — Criminal trespass.
9 Pine Hollow St. — Assault.
26 Woodland Hills Dr. — Assault.
459 JC Walker Lp. — Shots heard.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 27
Atrayu Gillaspie — Parole and pardon board violation, theft.
Gwendolyn L. Jordan — Obstruction or retaliation, resisting arrest search or transport, silent abusive call.
Mary A. Kalu — Criminal trespass.
Shaniqua N. Reece — Public intoxication.
George M. Gloria Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Jan. 28
Tyronne D. Brown — DWI.
William G. Bounds III — DWI.
Cedric J. Austin — Possession of marijuana.
Kyle M. Carter — Assault of a family/ household member, unlawful restraint.
Michael J. Grantom — Public intoxication.
Luis G. Reyes — Possession of marijuana.
Tyler S. Smith — Public intoxication.
Jan. 29
Michael S. Bartley — Criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance (3 counts), fraud use/ possession of identifying information, burglary of vehicles.
Michael Goodwin — Assault of a family/ household.
Craig L. Renfro — Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Talisha D. Walker — Possession of marijuana.
Anthony G. Beard — Public intoxication.
Layne E. Sandusky — DWI.
Jan. 30
Roman A. Clark — Burglary of a habitation, obstruction or retaliation.
Cesar Flores Martinez — DWI, Hold over.
Christian M. Bush — Public intoxication.
Robert Ortiz — DWI, possession of a controlled substance.
Jonathan Antonio-Cartagena — Terroristic threat causing fear of imminent harm.
Brian W. Countryman — Public intoxication.
Joshua J. Hales — Interfere with public duties, resisting arrest search or transport, tampering with physical evidence, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, assault.
Jan. 31
Jermie G. Mason — Criminal trespass.
Matthew D. Faught — Unlawful possession of a firearm.
Jeri L. Mathis — Public intoxication.
Daniel J. Stokes — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Kelton D. Archie — Violation of bond/ protective order, interfere with emergency request for assistance.
Ernest E. Rucker — Failure to identify, failure to comply as a sex offender.
Derek M. Waters — Possession of a controlled substance, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence.
Michelle A. Wunderlich — DWI.
Zachry G. Wands — Theft.
Feb. 1
Christopher D. Mobley — Aggravated assault causing bodily injury, unlawful restraint, assault of a family/ household member.
Edward C. Clark III — DWI.
Nakesha Y. Mason — Assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief.
