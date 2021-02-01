Huntsville Police Department 

Jan. 29

515 FM 2821 — Assault.

515 FM 2821 — Suspicious incident.

203 IH 45 — Offensive crime.

713 10th Street — Civil dispute.

2435 Montgomery Road — Domestic dispute.

196 IH 45 N. — Criminal mischief.

1326 22nd Street — Domestic dispute.

312 Sara Lane — Domestic dispute.

434 University Avenue — Theft.

1100 Southwood Drive — Minor auto wreck.

Jan. 30

4 Howard Cir. — Theft.

IH 45/ Hwy. 30 — Major auto wreck.

900 Lincoln — Fleet wreck.

145 Essex Blvd. — Assault.

1000 Martin Luther King Blvd. — Assault.

Jan. 31

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

1107 Sleepy Hollow Cr. — Theft.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Domestic dispute.

110 Varsity Drive — Domestic dispute.

2615 El Toro — Assault.

114 Elmwood Street — Offensive crime.

Feb. 1

Avenue J/ Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 29

Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd./ Bowden Rd. — Criminal mischief.

1394 Old Phelps Rd. — Theft.

5120 FM 1374 — Theft.

389 FM 2628 — Theft.

37 Riverside Ln. — Harassment.

515 FM 2821 — Person with weapon.

77 Hostetter Rd. — Criminal trespass.

20 Kickapoo Dr. — Disturbance.

1936 SH 75 N. — Burglary.

Jan. 30

Brazil Blvd./ Dorothy St. — Shots heard.

17 Michael St. — Disturbance.

Jan. 31

22 Terry Road — Runaway juvenile.

55 Mathis Dairy Rd. — Criminal trespass.

9 Pine Hollow St. — Assault.

26 Woodland Hills Dr. — Assault.

459 JC Walker Lp. — Shots heard.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 27

Atrayu Gillaspie — Parole and pardon board violation, theft.

Gwendolyn L. Jordan — Obstruction or retaliation, resisting arrest search or transport, silent abusive call.

Mary A. Kalu — Criminal trespass.

Shaniqua N. Reece — Public intoxication.

George M. Gloria Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Jan. 28

Tyronne D. Brown — DWI.

William G. Bounds III — DWI.

Cedric J. Austin — Possession of marijuana.

Kyle M. Carter — Assault of a family/ household member, unlawful restraint.

Michael J. Grantom — Public intoxication.

Luis G. Reyes — Possession of marijuana.

Tyler S. Smith — Public intoxication.

Jan. 29

Michael S. Bartley — Criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance (3 counts), fraud use/ possession of identifying information, burglary of vehicles.

Michael Goodwin — Assault of a family/ household.

Craig L. Renfro — Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Talisha D. Walker — Possession of marijuana.

Anthony G. Beard — Public intoxication.

Layne E. Sandusky — DWI.

Jan. 30

Roman A. Clark — Burglary of a habitation, obstruction or retaliation.

Cesar Flores Martinez — DWI, Hold over.

Christian M. Bush — Public intoxication.

Robert Ortiz — DWI, possession of a controlled substance.

Jonathan Antonio-Cartagena — Terroristic threat causing fear of imminent harm.

Brian W. Countryman — Public intoxication.

Joshua J. Hales — Interfere with public duties, resisting arrest search or transport, tampering with physical evidence, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, assault.

Jan. 31

Jermie G. Mason — Criminal trespass.

Matthew D. Faught — Unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jeri L. Mathis — Public intoxication.

Daniel J. Stokes — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Kelton D. Archie — Violation of bond/ protective order, interfere with emergency request for assistance.

Ernest E. Rucker — Failure to identify, failure to comply as a sex offender.

Derek M. Waters — Possession of a controlled substance, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence.

Michelle A. Wunderlich — DWI.

Zachry G. Wands — Theft.

Feb. 1

Christopher D. Mobley — Aggravated assault causing bodily injury, unlawful restraint, assault of a family/ household member.

Edward C. Clark III — DWI.

Nakesha Y. Mason — Assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief. 

