Huntsville Police Department
July 28
1548 11th Street — Vehicle burglary.
100 IH-45 — Major auto wreck.
144 Royal Oaks — Suspicious incident.
406 Gospel Hill Rd. — Vehicle burglary.
1351 Smither Dr. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
505 11th Street — Fleet wreck.
2600 Montgomery Rd. — Major auto wreck.
407 Smith Hill Rd. — Aggravated assault.
605 IH-45 S. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
July 29
Thomason St./ Avenue J — Minor auto wreck.
424 13th Street — Civil dispute.
SH-75 N./ 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
July 30
119 Boettcher Mill Rd. — Domestic dispute.
3008 SH-30 W. — Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 28
49 Deerfield Rd. — Disturbance.
14 Mockingbird Rd. — Criminal trespass.
15 Creek Pt. — Domestic dispute.
410 FM 1696 W. — Domestic dispute.
July 29
700 FM 1791 — Failure to stop and give information.
132 Sandy Creek Farm Rd. — Domestic dispute.
5 Brandon Rd. — Domestic dispute.
2938 SH-19 — Criminal trespass.
15 Hilltop Dr. — Theft.
US 190/ FM 2296 — Animal abuse.
1 Jacob St. — Assault.
July 30
5 Red Bird Ln. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
July 28
Hannah N. Root — Assault causing bodily injury, interfere with emergency request for assistance.
Nicholas S. Poole — Terroristic threatening, DWI.
Joseph K. Howard — Theft of property.
July 29
Ronnie W. Thomas III — Possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Justin A. Smith — Possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.
July 30
Adrian E. Rangel — Possession of a controlled substance.
