Huntsville Police Department

July 28

1548 11th Street — Vehicle burglary.

100 IH-45 — Major auto wreck.

144 Royal Oaks — Suspicious incident.

406 Gospel Hill Rd. — Vehicle burglary.

1351 Smither Dr. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

505 11th Street — Fleet wreck.

2600 Montgomery Rd. — Major auto wreck.

407 Smith Hill Rd. — Aggravated assault.

605 IH-45 S. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

July 29

Thomason St./ Avenue J — Minor auto wreck.

424 13th Street — Civil dispute.

SH-75 N./ 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

July 30

119 Boettcher Mill Rd. — Domestic dispute.

3008 SH-30 W. — Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 28

49 Deerfield Rd. — Disturbance.

14 Mockingbird Rd. — Criminal trespass.

15 Creek Pt. — Domestic dispute.

410 FM 1696 W. — Domestic dispute.

July 29

700 FM 1791 — Failure to stop and give information.

132 Sandy Creek Farm Rd. — Domestic dispute.

5 Brandon Rd. — Domestic dispute.

2938 SH-19 — Criminal trespass.

15 Hilltop Dr. — Theft.

US 190/ FM 2296 — Animal abuse.

1 Jacob St. — Assault.

July 30

5 Red Bird Ln. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

July 28

Hannah N. Root — Assault causing bodily injury, interfere with emergency request for assistance.

Nicholas S. Poole — Terroristic threatening, DWI.

Joseph K. Howard — Theft of property.

July 29

Ronnie W. Thomas III — Possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Justin A. Smith — Possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.

July 30

Adrian E. Rangel — Possession of a controlled substance. 

