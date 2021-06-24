Huntsville Police Department

June 23

4020 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

Smither Dr./ Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Found property.

2400 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.

2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.

14 White Cir. — Stalking.

2300 blk. Sam Houston Ave. — Unattended death.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

June 23

5980 FM 1374 — Criminal mischief.

3900 SH-30 W. — Criminal trespass.

48 Lynell — Forgery.

745 FM 1375 W. — Criminal trespass.

8 FM 2296 — Theft.

June 24

1658 SH-75 N. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

June 23

Andrea L. Rocha — DWI.

Jeremy L. Davis — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest/ detention with a vehicle, possession of a dangerous drug.

Terry L. Hunt — Prohibited substance/ item in a correctional facility.

Arthur L. Hooker — Possession of a controlled substance.

Nicholas I. Wilson — Assault by offensive touch.

Michael D. Wiley — Possession of a controlled substance.

Joel A. Perez Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury.

Lucky Adeloye — Fleeing police officer.

June 24

Willie L. Wright — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Maria A. Patterson — Assault causing bodily injury, resisting arrest search or transport. 

Tags

Trending Video