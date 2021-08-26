Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 25
399 Julia St. — Deadly conduct.
331 US 190 — Domestic dispute.
160 IH-45 — Domestic dispute.
1020 MLK Blvd. — Assault.
SH-75/ SH-19 — Major auto wreck.
80 blk Avenue F — Major auto wreck.
1516 19th Street — Theft of firearm.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 25
SH-150/ FM 2693 — Major auto wreck.
87 Fishermans Trl. — Criminal trespass.
8 Jimmielee Dr. — Residential fire.
25 Bryant Rd. — Domestic dispute.
8634 SH-75 S. — Theft.
Walker County Jail Docket
Aug. 25
Carter A. Gibson — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, prohibited weapon, evading arrest/ detention with previous conviction, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. (Bond Revocation).
Tony W. Gunn — Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Samuel B. Khan — Parole and Pardon Board violation, criminal trespass (Bond surrender).
Kanard J. Riles — Possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Horn — Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Aug. 26
Tiezevion Matthews — Murder.
Kelton D. Archie — Criminal trespass, violation of bond/ protective order.
