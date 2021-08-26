Huntsville Police Department

Aug. 25

399 Julia St. — Deadly conduct.

331 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

160 IH-45 — Domestic dispute.

1020 MLK Blvd. — Assault.

SH-75/ SH-19 — Major auto wreck.

80 blk Avenue F — Major auto wreck.

1516 19th Street — Theft of firearm.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 25

SH-150/ FM 2693 — Major auto wreck.

87 Fishermans Trl. — Criminal trespass.

8 Jimmielee Dr. — Residential fire.

25 Bryant Rd. — Domestic dispute.

8634 SH-75 S. — Theft.

Walker County Jail Docket

Aug. 25

Carter A. Gibson — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, prohibited weapon, evading arrest/ detention with previous conviction, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. (Bond Revocation).

Tony W. Gunn — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Samuel B. Khan — Parole and Pardon Board violation, criminal trespass (Bond surrender).

Kanard J. Riles — Possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Horn — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Aug. 26

Tiezevion Matthews — Murder.

Kelton D. Archie — Criminal trespass, violation of bond/ protective order.  

