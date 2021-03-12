Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

March 11

2333 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

1220 11th St. — Suspicious incident.

310 Mary Ave. — Domestic dispute.

2501 Lake Rd. — Interfering with public duties.

2124 SH 30 E. — Recovered stolen vehicle.

900 MLK Blvd. — Theft.

2504 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

3307 Powell Rd. — Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

March 11

3196 IH 45 N. — Vehicle fire.

1581 IH 45 N. — Disorderly conduct.

58 M Williams Rd. — Criminal mischief.

2506 IH 45 S. — Major auto wreck.

March 12

146 Palisade Cir. — Domestic dispute.

1548 11th St. — Fight.

Walker County Jail Docket

March 11

Anna G. Larios — Resisting arrest, assault (family violence).

Elexis Stanley — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.

Precious E. Wade — DWI.

Tyran Willis — Assault causing bodily injury.

Stephane J. Jackson — Public intoxication.

Jarvis D. Mack — Evading arrest, reckless driving, DWI.

Andrison Walker — Possession of a controlled substance.

Lane Adcock — Failure to identify as a fugitive., parole and pardon board violation.

March 12

Jose M. Cuellar — Aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, resisting arrest, failure to appear.

Tamara L. Cox — Possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation), possession of marijuana (bond revocation).

Kenneth A. Maxwell — Criminal mischief, public intoxication.

Humberto Avila — Harassment of public servant (bond revocation).

