Huntsville Police Department
March 11
2333 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
1220 11th St. — Suspicious incident.
310 Mary Ave. — Domestic dispute.
2501 Lake Rd. — Interfering with public duties.
2124 SH 30 E. — Recovered stolen vehicle.
900 MLK Blvd. — Theft.
2504 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
3307 Powell Rd. — Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 11
3196 IH 45 N. — Vehicle fire.
1581 IH 45 N. — Disorderly conduct.
58 M Williams Rd. — Criminal mischief.
2506 IH 45 S. — Major auto wreck.
March 12
146 Palisade Cir. — Domestic dispute.
1548 11th St. — Fight.
Walker County Jail Docket
March 11
Anna G. Larios — Resisting arrest, assault (family violence).
Elexis Stanley — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
Precious E. Wade — DWI.
Tyran Willis — Assault causing bodily injury.
Stephane J. Jackson — Public intoxication.
Jarvis D. Mack — Evading arrest, reckless driving, DWI.
Andrison Walker — Possession of a controlled substance.
Lane Adcock — Failure to identify as a fugitive., parole and pardon board violation.
March 12
Jose M. Cuellar — Aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, resisting arrest, failure to appear.
Tamara L. Cox — Possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation), possession of marijuana (bond revocation).
Kenneth A. Maxwell — Criminal mischief, public intoxication.
Humberto Avila — Harassment of public servant (bond revocation).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.