Huntsville Police Department
May 10
613 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.
2821 Lake Rd. — Sexual assault.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
1570 11th Street — Found property.
3345 Knob Oaks — Found property.
1613 Persimmon Rd. — Domestic dispute.
145 Essex Rd. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
May 11
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.
342 SH-75 N. — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 10
93 Timberwilde Dr. — Vehicle burglary.
36 Briar Meadow — Vehicle burglary.
155 Autumn Way — Vehicle burglary.
SH 150 E./ Ponderosa Dr. — Major auto wreck.
2109 FM 1375 E. — Assisting other agency.
255 Tafelski Rd. — Criminal trespass.
9339 SH-75 S. — Residential burglary.
243 Booker Rd. — Terroristic threat.
Walker County Jail Docket
May 10
Kerjerrion O. Patterson — Fleeing police officer.
Marquise Holmes — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
Ladetrian Harrison — Possession of a controlled substance.
Art M. Musgrove — Evading arrest.
Alexander J. Floyd — Possession of a controlled substance.
Calvin E. Dickey — DWI.
Jakaria K. Manus — Assault causing bodily injury.
Andy Ward — Possession of marijuana.
May 11
Nikki Norton — DWI, driving while licence invalid, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Keeli Roberts — Aggravated assault.
Antonio Ponder — Public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.