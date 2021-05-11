Huntsville Police Department

May 10

613 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.

2821 Lake Rd. — Sexual assault.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

1570 11th Street — Found property.

3345 Knob Oaks — Found property.

1613 Persimmon Rd. — Domestic dispute.

145 Essex Rd. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

May 11

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.

342 SH-75 N. — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

May 10

93 Timberwilde Dr. — Vehicle burglary.

36 Briar Meadow — Vehicle burglary.

155 Autumn Way — Vehicle burglary.

SH 150 E./ Ponderosa Dr. — Major auto wreck.

2109 FM 1375 E. — Assisting other agency.

255 Tafelski Rd. — Criminal trespass.

9339 SH-75 S. — Residential burglary.

243 Booker Rd. — Terroristic threat.

Walker County Jail Docket

May 10

Kerjerrion O. Patterson — Fleeing police officer.

Marquise Holmes — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.

Ladetrian Harrison — Possession of a controlled substance.

Art M. Musgrove — Evading arrest.

Alexander J. Floyd — Possession of a controlled substance.

Calvin E. Dickey — DWI.

Jakaria K. Manus — Assault causing bodily injury.

Andy Ward — Possession of marijuana.

May 11

Nikki Norton — DWI, driving while licence invalid, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Keeli Roberts — Aggravated assault.

Antonio Ponder — Public intoxication. 

