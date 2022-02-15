Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 14

904-28 Thomason – Runaway.

141 IH 45 – Theft.

2 Financial Plaza – Theft.

5020 Sam Houston Ave – Burglary of a motor vehicle.

111 Pine Valley – Theft.

1518 20th St – Theft.

2800 block Lake Rd – Unattended death.

FM 2821 & MLK – Major wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 14

409 FM 2550 – Credit card abuse.

4847 SH 30 W – Theft.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 14

Nakia Ashley – Obstructing a sidewalk.

Dennis Greenwell – Resisting.

Donnie Odemann – Evading in a motor vehicle.

Brandon Lee Sanchez – Public intoxication with prior convictions.

Christopher Eric Johnson – Failure to appear, no driver’s license, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and theft.

