Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 14
904-28 Thomason – Runaway.
141 IH 45 – Theft.
2 Financial Plaza – Theft.
5020 Sam Houston Ave – Burglary of a motor vehicle.
111 Pine Valley – Theft.
1518 20th St – Theft.
2800 block Lake Rd – Unattended death.
FM 2821 & MLK – Major wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 14
409 FM 2550 – Credit card abuse.
4847 SH 30 W – Theft.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 14
Nakia Ashley – Obstructing a sidewalk.
Dennis Greenwell – Resisting.
Donnie Odemann – Evading in a motor vehicle.
Brandon Lee Sanchez – Public intoxication with prior convictions.
Christopher Eric Johnson – Failure to appear, no driver’s license, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and theft.
