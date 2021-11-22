Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 19
7100 SH-75 S. — Minor auto wreck.
249 IH-45 S. — Animal bite.
2500 blk. Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Suspicious incident.
141 IH-45 — Theft.
Nov. 20
2455 Montgomery Rd. — Assault.
2955 Mimosa Ln. — Domestic dispute.
500 blk. IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
1500 blk. 11th Street — Major auto wreck.
3151 Old Houston Rd. — Building burglary.
500 IH-45 N. — Assisting other agency.
Nov. 21
Avenue H/ Thomason St. — Major auto wreck.
2000 Sycamore Ave. — Criminal mischief.
2451 Lake Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
2615 El Toro — Harassment.
218 FM 980 — Shooting.
Smither Rd./ IH-45 — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 19
3102 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.
Jackson Rd./ Louellen Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
75 Booker Rd. — Disturbance.
7 Tall Timbers — Theft.
937 Lonestar Rd. — Theft.
245 Keeland Dr. — Domestic dispute.
7 Walker Dr. — Domestic dispute.
Nov. 20
16 FM 2296 — Burglary.
120 Magnolia Ln. — Forgery.
5 Lake Rd. — Criminal trespass.
425 Timber Creek St. — Burglary.
3102 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.
17 Cyntolyn St. — Domestic dispute.
Nov. 21
49 Dorrell Rd. — Vehicle burglary.
60 Thomas Spur — Criminal mischief.
252 Hawthorne Rd. — Theft.
155 Tafelski Rd. — Criminal trespass.
2900 SH-19 — Theft.
Walker County Jail Docket
Nov. 19
Gerardo Gomez — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), unlawful carrying a weapon.
Alexis R. Gonzales Zagal — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), unlawful carrying a weapon.
Ashley K. Fisher — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
Nov. 20
James C. Smith — Assault causing bodily injury.
James H. Johnson — Criminal mischief, failure to appear (8 counts).
Juan A. Gomez — DWI third or more (2 counts).
Nov. 21
Aranda Cortes — Assault by contact.
Marlon A. Banegas Flores — Smuggling a person (2 counts), tampering with a government record.
Nov. 22
Elliott B. Dowell — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, engaging in criminal activity (2 counts), forgery of financial instrument.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.