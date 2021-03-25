Huntsville Police Department
March 24
141 IH 45 S. — Theft.
191 Broadmoor Dr. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
2600 El Toro Dr. — Missing person.
1800 US 190 — Assisting other agency.
229 Normal Park Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
March 25
FM 247 — Assisting other agency.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 24
SH 19/ Morris Ln. — Minor auto wreck.
148 Mutt Young Rd. — Criminal trespass.
1658 SH 75 N. — Domestic dispute.
13 Caney Creek Dr. — Theft.
14 Carolyn St. — Theft.
March 25
616 SH 150 E. — Residential burglary.
Walker County Jail Docket
March 24
Michael C. Taylor — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Courtney J. O’Bryant — Evading arrest.
Deandre Farris — Resisting arrest search or transport.
Uzezi S. Omakor — Evading arrest.
Raymond D. Smith — Assault, evading arrest.
Cameron McDaniel — Assault of a public servant.
Jordan A. Williams — Assault.
Enock Guto — Assault.
Francisco M. Campos Vaquera — Public intoxication.
Matthew B. Cox — Evading arrest with vehicle, possession of marijuana.
March 25
Jonathan Smith — Failure to comply as a sex offender.
Daniel Rogers — Possession of a controlled substance.
Emma Ramsey — Possession of marijuana.
Anthony R. Morning — Possession of marijuana, failure to identify as a fugitive, assault, failure to appear.
Noe Perales-Ibarra — Possession of marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.