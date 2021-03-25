Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

March 24

141 IH 45 S. — Theft.

191 Broadmoor Dr. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

2600 El Toro Dr. — Missing person.

1800 US 190 — Assisting other agency.

229 Normal Park Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

March 25

FM 247 — Assisting other agency.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

March 24

SH 19/ Morris Ln. — Minor auto wreck.

148 Mutt Young Rd. — Criminal trespass.

1658 SH 75 N. — Domestic dispute.

13 Caney Creek Dr. — Theft.

14 Carolyn St. — Theft.

March 25

616 SH 150 E. — Residential burglary.

Walker County Jail Docket

March 24

Michael C. Taylor — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Courtney J. O’Bryant — Evading arrest.

Deandre Farris — Resisting arrest search or transport.

Uzezi S. Omakor — Evading arrest.

Raymond D. Smith — Assault, evading arrest.

Cameron McDaniel — Assault of a public servant.

Jordan A. Williams — Assault.

Enock Guto — Assault.

Francisco M. Campos Vaquera — Public intoxication.

Matthew B. Cox — Evading arrest with vehicle, possession of marijuana.

March 25

Jonathan Smith — Failure to comply as a sex offender.

Daniel Rogers — Possession of a controlled substance.

Emma Ramsey — Possession of marijuana.

Anthony R. Morning — Possession of marijuana, failure to identify as a fugitive, assault, failure to appear.

Noe Perales-Ibarra — Possession of marijuana. 

