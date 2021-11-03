Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 1
2504 Sam Houston Ave. — Aggravated assault.
600 SH-75 — Major auto wreck.
560 FM 2821 W. — Missing person.
1235 Josey St. — Theft.
Nov. 2
302 Gospel Hill Rd. — Child abuse.
400 Paul Dixon Rd. — Assisting other agency.
500 blk. SH-75 N. — Failure to stop and give information.
1600 SH-75 S. — Minor auto wreck.
300 blk. FM 1791 — Minor auto wreck.
214 Sumac Rd. — Runaway.
104 IH-45 S. — Found property.
1511 Dogwood Dr. — Domestic dispute.
900 MLK Blvd. — Found property.
1235 Josey St. — Criminal other.
3747 Morgan Ln. — Burglary.
1900 blk. Sycamore Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
17th Street/ Avenue O — Minor auto wreck.
2523 Avenue M — Criminal mischief.
130 Sara Ln. — Harassment.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 1
2200 SH-75 N. — Minor auto wreck.
600 SH-75 N. — Major auto wreck.
FM 2821 E./ SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.
146 Scott Rd. — Residential burglary.
25 Longhorn Lp. — Theft.
39 Enchanted Oaks Ct. — Forgery.
9290 SH-75 S. — Forgery.
6447 SM 1374 — Domestic dispute.
2900 SH-19 — Fleet accident.
532 FM 2296 — Domestic dispute.
Nov. 2
36 Sterling Chapel Rd. — Residential fire.
9464 SH-75 S. — Stolen vehicle.
125 SH-150 W. — Theft.
34 Magnolia Ln. — Shots heard.
Nov. 3
24 Mutt Young Rd. — Domestic dispute.
717 FM 2821 W. — Drugs/ narcotics.
Walker County Jail Docket
Nov. 1
Frank A. York — Public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance.
Deshawn D. Robinson — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Nakia S. Ashley — Theft (2 counts), theft of service.
Nov. 2
Chad W. White — Aggravated assault of a date/ family/ household with a weapon.
Estel D. Shelby — Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Rory M. Wood — Assault causing bodily injury.
