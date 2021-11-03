Huntsville Police Department

Nov. 1

2504 Sam Houston Ave. — Aggravated assault.

600 SH-75 — Major auto wreck.

560 FM 2821 W. — Missing person.

1235 Josey St. — Theft.

Nov. 2

302 Gospel Hill Rd. — Child abuse.

400 Paul Dixon Rd. — Assisting other agency.

500 blk. SH-75 N. — Failure to stop and give information.

1600 SH-75 S. — Minor auto wreck.

300 blk. FM 1791 — Minor auto wreck.

214 Sumac Rd. — Runaway.

104 IH-45 S. — Found property.

1511 Dogwood Dr. — Domestic dispute.

900 MLK Blvd. — Found property.

1235 Josey St. — Criminal other.

3747 Morgan Ln. — Burglary.

1900 blk. Sycamore Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

17th Street/ Avenue O — Minor auto wreck.

2523 Avenue M — Criminal mischief.

130 Sara Ln. — Harassment.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 1

2200 SH-75 N. — Minor auto wreck.

600 SH-75 N. — Major auto wreck.

FM 2821 E./ SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.

146 Scott Rd. — Residential burglary.

25 Longhorn Lp. — Theft.

39 Enchanted Oaks Ct. — Forgery.

9290 SH-75 S. — Forgery.

6447 SM 1374 — Domestic dispute.

2900 SH-19 — Fleet accident.

532 FM 2296 — Domestic dispute.

Nov. 2

36 Sterling Chapel Rd. — Residential fire.

9464 SH-75 S. — Stolen vehicle.

125 SH-150 W. — Theft.

34 Magnolia Ln. — Shots heard.

Nov. 3

24 Mutt Young Rd. — Domestic dispute.

717 FM 2821 W. — Drugs/ narcotics.

Walker County Jail Docket

Nov. 1

Frank A. York — Public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance.

Deshawn D. Robinson — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Nakia S. Ashley — Theft (2 counts), theft of service.

Nov. 2

Chad W. White — Aggravated assault of a date/ family/ household with a weapon.

Estel D. Shelby — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Rory M. Wood — Assault causing bodily injury. 

Tags

Trending Video