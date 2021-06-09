Huntsville Police Department 

June 7

1926 Avenue L ½ — Suspicious incident.

1712 Avenue O — Suspicious incident.

1707 11th Street — Assault.

2523 Avenue M — Assault (family violence).

531 Cline St. — Vehicle burglary.

2424 Montgomery Rd. — Vehicle burglary.

1036 11h Street — Theft.

June 8

Avenue M/ IH-45 — Failure to stop and give information.

1100 blk. University Ave. — Major auto wreck.

210 SH-75 N. — Criminal mischief.

1700 US 190 — Failure to stop and give information.

3717 Summer Ln. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

207 Johnson Rd. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

8 White Cr. — Runaway juvenile.

166 Varsity Rd. — Sexual assault.

605 IH-45 — Credit card abuse.

June 9

123 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.

2400 Sycamore Ave. — Theft.

3000 blk. Manor Ln. — Robbery

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

June 7

25 Pine Needle Dr. — Disturbance.

10 McCrory Dr. — Disturbance.

2500 SH 19 — Vehicle burglary.

164 Possum Walk Lp. — Theft.

SH 19/ Dallas Young Rd. — Recovered stolen vehicle.

SH 75 S./ Tafelski Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

June 8

87 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

2 Cherokee Rd. — Criminal trespass.

1581 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

605 IH-45 S. — Credit card abuse.

June 9

3113 SH 19 — Civil dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

June 7

Eric D. Carling — Possession of marijuana.

Sadie R. Paukert — DWI.

Dwayne A. Gajewsky — DWI.

Michael W. Goodwin — Assault of family/ household member (2 counts), aggravated assault.

Janovia L. Mason — Assault by threat.

Jessica M. Harvey — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Denis M. Coronado — Promote prostitution of person under 18-years-old.

Katharine Newton — Possession of a controlled substance.

Timothy M. Mitchell — Possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Luis A. Flores Lozano — Aggravated assault against a public servant (2 counts), resisting arrest, DWI.

June 8

James A. Haigler — DWI.

Christopher R. Deville — Possession of marijuana.

Shaniquwa R. Short — Criminal mischief.

Larnesha R. Hightower — Theft.

Nya Johnson — Theft.

Dacorian K. Jackson — Failure to present proof of insurance.

Kavon Henderson — Credit/ debit card abuse.

Lawrence Yancey — Possession of a controlled substance.

Ronnie R. Thomas Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), evading arrest, criminal trespass.

June 9

Samual B. Kahn — Criminal trespass.

Aaron L. Kirkland — Public intoxication.

Rachel Young — Public intoxication. 

