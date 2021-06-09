Huntsville Police Department
June 7
1926 Avenue L ½ — Suspicious incident.
1712 Avenue O — Suspicious incident.
1707 11th Street — Assault.
2523 Avenue M — Assault (family violence).
531 Cline St. — Vehicle burglary.
2424 Montgomery Rd. — Vehicle burglary.
1036 11h Street — Theft.
June 8
Avenue M/ IH-45 — Failure to stop and give information.
1100 blk. University Ave. — Major auto wreck.
210 SH-75 N. — Criminal mischief.
1700 US 190 — Failure to stop and give information.
3717 Summer Ln. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
207 Johnson Rd. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
8 White Cr. — Runaway juvenile.
166 Varsity Rd. — Sexual assault.
605 IH-45 — Credit card abuse.
June 9
123 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.
2400 Sycamore Ave. — Theft.
3000 blk. Manor Ln. — Robbery
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 7
25 Pine Needle Dr. — Disturbance.
10 McCrory Dr. — Disturbance.
2500 SH 19 — Vehicle burglary.
164 Possum Walk Lp. — Theft.
SH 19/ Dallas Young Rd. — Recovered stolen vehicle.
SH 75 S./ Tafelski Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
June 8
87 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
2 Cherokee Rd. — Criminal trespass.
1581 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
605 IH-45 S. — Credit card abuse.
June 9
3113 SH 19 — Civil dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
June 7
Eric D. Carling — Possession of marijuana.
Sadie R. Paukert — DWI.
Dwayne A. Gajewsky — DWI.
Michael W. Goodwin — Assault of family/ household member (2 counts), aggravated assault.
Janovia L. Mason — Assault by threat.
Jessica M. Harvey — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Denis M. Coronado — Promote prostitution of person under 18-years-old.
Katharine Newton — Possession of a controlled substance.
Timothy M. Mitchell — Possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Luis A. Flores Lozano — Aggravated assault against a public servant (2 counts), resisting arrest, DWI.
June 8
James A. Haigler — DWI.
Christopher R. Deville — Possession of marijuana.
Shaniquwa R. Short — Criminal mischief.
Larnesha R. Hightower — Theft.
Nya Johnson — Theft.
Dacorian K. Jackson — Failure to present proof of insurance.
Kavon Henderson — Credit/ debit card abuse.
Lawrence Yancey — Possession of a controlled substance.
Ronnie R. Thomas Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), evading arrest, criminal trespass.
June 9
Samual B. Kahn — Criminal trespass.
Aaron L. Kirkland — Public intoxication.
Rachel Young — Public intoxication.
