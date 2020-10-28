Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 26
144 I-45 — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
141 I-45 — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
1335 Smither Dr. — Domestic dispute.
5000 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
103 Medical Park Ln. — Burglary.
Oct. 27
400 Hwy. 75 N. — Minor auto wreck.
2600 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
1524 11th St. — Theft.
141 I-45 S. — Theft.
511 Nan Way — Suspicious activity.
4000 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
807 Meadows Ln. — Suspicious activity.
300 block of I-45 — Drugs.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 26
995 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.
123 Sunset Lake Rd. — Forgery.
3156 Hwy. 19 — Stolen vehicle.
31 Brazil Blvd. — Fire.
Oct. 27
73 Pine Dr. — Stolen vehicle.
1576 I-45 N. — Domestic dispute.
12 Deborah St. — Vehicle burglary.
37 Carolyn St. — Drugs/ narcotics.
FM 1791/ FM 3179 — Major auto wreck.
41 Calvary Rd. — Animal abuse.
8359 Hwy. 75 S. — Residential fire.
Oct. 28
1295 US 190 — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
Oct. 26
Coronada Madrid Velasquez — Driving while intoxicated, immigration (hold over).
Quinton O. Shepard — Assault causing bodily injury.
Heath S. Wiley — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, burglary of a building.
John E. Taylor — Assault causing bodily injury.
Travis M. Morris — Possession of a controlled substance.
Oct. 27
Juber A. Turcios — Driving while intoxicated, immigration (hold over).
Jevon E. Leon — Driving while intoxicated.
John T. Moore — Driving while intoxicated.
