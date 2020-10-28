Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 26

144 I-45 — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

141 I-45 — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

1335 Smither Dr. — Domestic dispute.

5000 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

103 Medical Park Ln. — Burglary.

Oct. 27

400 Hwy. 75 N. — Minor auto wreck.

2600 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

1524 11th St. — Theft.

141 I-45 S. — Theft.

511 Nan Way — Suspicious activity.

4000 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

807 Meadows Ln. — Suspicious activity.

300 block of I-45 — Drugs.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 26

995 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.

123 Sunset Lake Rd. — Forgery.

3156 Hwy. 19 — Stolen vehicle.

31 Brazil Blvd. — Fire.

Oct. 27

73 Pine Dr. — Stolen vehicle.

1576 I-45 N. — Domestic dispute.

12 Deborah St. — Vehicle burglary.

37 Carolyn St. — Drugs/ narcotics.

FM 1791/ FM 3179 — Major auto wreck.

41 Calvary Rd. — Animal abuse.

8359 Hwy. 75 S. — Residential fire.

Oct. 28

1295 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

Oct. 26

Coronada Madrid Velasquez — Driving while intoxicated, immigration (hold over).

Quinton O. Shepard — Assault causing bodily injury.

Heath S. Wiley — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, burglary of a building.

John E. Taylor — Assault causing bodily injury.

Travis M. Morris — Possession of a controlled substance.

Oct. 27

Juber A. Turcios — Driving while intoxicated, immigration (hold over).

Jevon E. Leon — Driving while intoxicated.

John T. Moore — Driving while intoxicated.

 

Tags