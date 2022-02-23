Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 22
540-E IH 45 S – Assist other agency.
141 IH 45 S – Theft.
109 Heaton Ave – Domestic.
600 SH 75 N – Minor wreck.
1420 14th St – Stolen vehicle.
3648 Sage Ln – Theft.
219 Normal Park Dr – Credit card abuse.
1224 Ave E – Other criminal activity.
1500 block of 11th St – Sexual assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 22
127 Roberts Spur – Stolen vehicle.
84 Wimberly Ln – Sexual assault.
29 Lake Wood Cir – Forgery.
995 Wood Farm Rd – Overdose.
Feb. 23
69 Hickory Ln – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 22
Lillieannen Kuczero – Municipal court warrants.
Cameron Karm – Family violence and evading.
Ronaldo Mejia Cortez – Walker County warrants.
David Wayne Jackson – No driver’s license.
Feb. 23
Rosali Larios – Public intoxication.
Samuel Reyna – Public intoxication.
