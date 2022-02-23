Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 22

540-E IH 45 S – Assist other agency.

141 IH 45 S – Theft.

109 Heaton Ave – Domestic.

600 SH 75 N – Minor wreck.

1420 14th St – Stolen vehicle.

3648 Sage Ln – Theft.

219 Normal Park Dr – Credit card abuse.

1224 Ave E – Other criminal activity.

1500 block of 11th St – Sexual assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 22

127 Roberts Spur – Stolen vehicle.

84 Wimberly Ln – Sexual assault.

29 Lake Wood Cir – Forgery.

995 Wood Farm Rd – Overdose.

Feb. 23

69 Hickory Ln – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 22

Lillieannen Kuczero – Municipal court warrants.

Cameron Karm – Family violence and evading.

Ronaldo Mejia Cortez – Walker County warrants.

David Wayne Jackson – No driver’s license.

Feb. 23

Rosali Larios – Public intoxication.

Samuel Reyna – Public intoxication.

