Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 17

Sam Houston Ave & Montgomery Rd – Minor wreck, failure to stop and give information.

141 IH 45 S – Theft.

2501 Lake Rd – Stolen vehicle.

900 Hazel Ave – Possession of stolen property.

1704 11th St – Attempted ATM theft.

600 SH 75 N – Minor wreck.

Smither Dr & IH 45 S – Minor wreck.

1615 Sycamore Ave – Burglary of vehicles.

3011 SH 30 W – Forgery.

22nd St & Sam Houston Ave – Minor wreck.

3220 Majestic Dr – Credit card abuse.

Sam Houston Ave & 16th St – Minor wreck.

1100 US 190 – Major wreck.

215 IH 45 N – Failure to stop and give information.

104 US 190 – Theft.

1000 14th St – Minor wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 17

2701 IH 45 S – Welfare concern.

5 Lake Rd – Runaway juvenile.

84 Stewart Rd – Theft.

125 FM 2793 – Theft.

2225 IH 45 S – Domestic.

36 Obannon Dr – Theft.

37 Carolyn St – Criminal mischief.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 17

Shatrell Bourasa – Municipal court warrants.

Joseph Geraldo Ortega – Terroristic threat.

Rickey Lynn Putman, Jr. – Burglary of a habitation.

Kollin Deshun Jackson – Fail to yield right of way, violating promise to appear, continuous violence against the family.

Tavian Jamicheal Bryant – Failure to comply with sex offender duty to register.

Bobby Glenn Byrd, Jr. – Family violence.

Keaton Fowler – Failure to ID fugitive, disorderly conduct warrant and failure to appear.

Jeremy Dave Mathews – Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Feb. 18

Trinandus Craig – Family violence and interference with a 911 call.

Brandi Michelle Wood – Possession of a controlled substance.

