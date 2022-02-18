Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 17
Sam Houston Ave & Montgomery Rd – Minor wreck, failure to stop and give information.
141 IH 45 S – Theft.
2501 Lake Rd – Stolen vehicle.
900 Hazel Ave – Possession of stolen property.
1704 11th St – Attempted ATM theft.
600 SH 75 N – Minor wreck.
Smither Dr & IH 45 S – Minor wreck.
1615 Sycamore Ave – Burglary of vehicles.
3011 SH 30 W – Forgery.
22nd St & Sam Houston Ave – Minor wreck.
3220 Majestic Dr – Credit card abuse.
Sam Houston Ave & 16th St – Minor wreck.
1100 US 190 – Major wreck.
215 IH 45 N – Failure to stop and give information.
104 US 190 – Theft.
1000 14th St – Minor wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 17
2701 IH 45 S – Welfare concern.
5 Lake Rd – Runaway juvenile.
84 Stewart Rd – Theft.
125 FM 2793 – Theft.
2225 IH 45 S – Domestic.
36 Obannon Dr – Theft.
37 Carolyn St – Criminal mischief.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 17
Shatrell Bourasa – Municipal court warrants.
Joseph Geraldo Ortega – Terroristic threat.
Rickey Lynn Putman, Jr. – Burglary of a habitation.
Kollin Deshun Jackson – Fail to yield right of way, violating promise to appear, continuous violence against the family.
Tavian Jamicheal Bryant – Failure to comply with sex offender duty to register.
Bobby Glenn Byrd, Jr. – Family violence.
Keaton Fowler – Failure to ID fugitive, disorderly conduct warrant and failure to appear.
Jeremy Dave Mathews – Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Feb. 18
Trinandus Craig – Family violence and interference with a 911 call.
Brandi Michelle Wood – Possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.