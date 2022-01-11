Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 7

800 10th St. – Damaged property.

4004-D Sam Houston Ave. – Hit and run.

300 block of MLK – Minor wreck.

1702 11th St. – Theft.

1319-7105 Smither Dr. – Assault.

1548 11th St. – Hit and run.

3307-5 Powell Rd. – Domestic violence.

259 IH 45 S – Credit card abuse.

117 Hickory – Credit card abuse.

2407 Sam Houston Ave. –Theft.

Jan. 8

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

1100 block of Sam Houston Ave. – Minor wreck.

560 FM 2821 Domestic argument.

3009-330 SH 30 W – Theft.

Jan. 9

141 IH 45 S – Domestic argument.

2700 block of 11th St. – Minor wreck.

Jan. 10

1600 block of IH 45 S – Recovered stolen property.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 7

Darrell Terry was arrested for municipal warrants and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Nike Terry was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, resisting and interfering.

Lakendra Randle was arrested for municipal warrants.

Jan. 8

Thomas Guy was arrested for DWI and resisting search.

William Wooten was taken into custody for possession of marijuana.

Andrew Kowis was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.

Oscar Morales was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance.

Derrick Kennerson was taken into custody for assault.

Daniel Klevenski was arrested on municipal warrants and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jan. 10

Terrell Walker was taken into custody for resisting and possession of marijuana.

