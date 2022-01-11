Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 7
800 10th St. – Damaged property.
4004-D Sam Houston Ave. – Hit and run.
300 block of MLK – Minor wreck.
1702 11th St. – Theft.
1319-7105 Smither Dr. – Assault.
1548 11th St. – Hit and run.
3307-5 Powell Rd. – Domestic violence.
259 IH 45 S – Credit card abuse.
117 Hickory – Credit card abuse.
2407 Sam Houston Ave. –Theft.
Jan. 8
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
1100 block of Sam Houston Ave. – Minor wreck.
560 FM 2821 Domestic argument.
3009-330 SH 30 W – Theft.
Jan. 9
141 IH 45 S – Domestic argument.
2700 block of 11th St. – Minor wreck.
Jan. 10
1600 block of IH 45 S – Recovered stolen property.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 7
Darrell Terry was arrested for municipal warrants and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Nike Terry was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, resisting and interfering.
Lakendra Randle was arrested for municipal warrants.
Jan. 8
Thomas Guy was arrested for DWI and resisting search.
William Wooten was taken into custody for possession of marijuana.
Andrew Kowis was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
Oscar Morales was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance.
Derrick Kennerson was taken into custody for assault.
Daniel Klevenski was arrested on municipal warrants and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jan. 10
Terrell Walker was taken into custody for resisting and possession of marijuana.
