Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 6
611 11th St. — Theft.
3027 SH 30 — Failure to stop and give information.
322 Sumac Rd. — Domestic dispute.
2523 Avenue M — Shots heard.
1511 Dogwood — Criminal mischief.
600 FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.
206 MLK — Theft.
SH 75/ FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.
100 SH 30 — Suspicious incident.
Nov. 7
1220 11th St. — Child/ elderly abuse.
700 Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.
1409 13th St. — Minor auto wreck.
2201 Bobby K Marks — Stolen vehicle.
Avenue I/ Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
141 I-45 — Theft.
107 Varsity Dr. — Shots heard.
Nov. 8
Normal Park Dr. / Bois D Arc — Major auto wreck.
931 Trinity Cut Off — Theft of a firearm.
705 Circle Dr. — Terroristic threat.
1300 Smither Dr. — Domestic dispute.
160 IH 45 S. — Domestic dispute.
620 Hickory — Overdose.
2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary of a vehicle.
1504 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.
Nov. 9
617 12th St. — Found property.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 6
717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Terrorist threat.
30 Sandy Creek Nursery Rd. — Theft.
224 Bishop Rd. — Stolen vehicle.
75 Louis Voan Rd. — Commercial burglary.
717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Terrorist threat.
1230 Old Phelps Rd. — Vehicle burglary.
243 SH 150 W. (New Waverly) — Theft.
800 IH 45 N. (Huntsville) — Drugs/ narcotics.
52 Frank Cloud Rd. — Animal bite.
800 FM 2296 — Shots heard.
FM 1696 W./ Guerrant Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
Nov. 7
1658 SH 75 N. — Sexual offenses.
3580 SH 19 (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.
340 Vick Spring Rd. — Shots heard.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Theft.
2216 US 190 — Theft.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Criminal trespass.
17 Old Chapel Rd. — Domestic dispute.
SH 75 S./ FM 2296 — Stolen vehicle.
33 Roundabout Ln. — Domestic dispute.
3976 SH 30 — Disturbance.
3202 IH 45 S. — Major auto wreck.
Nov. 8
10 Lake Shore Dr. — Residential burglary.
211 Stubblefield Lake Rd. — Criminal trespass.
591 Front St. (New Waverly) — Disturbance.
Walker County Jail Docket
Nov. 6
Carley E. Bray — Driving while intoxicated.
Tacoby Davis — Possession of marijuana.
Jasyiah Thompson — Possession of marijuana.
Ricky J. Crisp — Possession of a controlled substance.
Wilber Morales — Driving while intoxicated, immigration (hold over).
Shelton H. Briscoe — Assault causing bodily injury, accident involving damage to vehicle.
Kelly J. Dennis — Possession of a controlled substance, driving with license invalid.
Nov. 7
Marqual J. Spearman — Unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Olvin A. Umana — Driving while intoxicated.
Kimberley M. Smallwood — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), driving while intoxicated.
Armando J. Rodriguez — Possession of a controlled substance.
Dohn C. Freeman III — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Rex O. Onwukamuche — Evading arrest detention, resist arrest search or transport.
Nov. 8
Jada E. Williams — Interfere with public duties.
Jose E. Salazar — Reckless driving.
Brandon T. Carter — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jason D. Walker — Possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated.
Devin J. Penick — Failure to identify as a fugitive, parole and pardon board violation.
David Flores — Assault causing bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance.
Troy Zeigler — Possession of a controlled substance.
Nov. 9
Israel A. Ramos — Public intoxication.
Dairo A. Bravo — Possession of a controlled substance.
