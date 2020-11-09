Huntsville Police Department

Nov. 6

611 11th St. — Theft.

3027 SH 30 — Failure to stop and give information.

322 Sumac Rd. — Domestic dispute.

2523 Avenue M — Shots heard.

1511 Dogwood — Criminal mischief.

600 FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.

206 MLK — Theft.

SH 75/ FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.

100 SH 30 — Suspicious incident.

Nov. 7

1220 11th St. — Child/ elderly abuse.

700 Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.

1409 13th St. — Minor auto wreck.

2201 Bobby K Marks — Stolen vehicle.

Avenue I/ Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

141 I-45 — Theft.

107 Varsity Dr. — Shots heard.

Nov. 8

Normal Park Dr. / Bois D Arc — Major auto wreck.

931 Trinity Cut Off — Theft of a firearm.

705 Circle Dr. — Terroristic threat.

1300 Smither Dr. — Domestic dispute.

160 IH 45 S. — Domestic dispute.

620 Hickory — Overdose.

2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary of a vehicle.

1504 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.

Nov. 9

617 12th St. — Found property.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 6

717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Terrorist threat.

30 Sandy Creek Nursery Rd. — Theft.

224 Bishop Rd. — Stolen vehicle.

75 Louis Voan Rd. — Commercial burglary.

717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Terrorist threat.

1230 Old Phelps Rd. — Vehicle burglary.

243 SH 150 W. (New Waverly) — Theft.

800 IH 45 N. (Huntsville) — Drugs/ narcotics.

52 Frank Cloud Rd. — Animal bite.

800 FM 2296 — Shots heard.

FM 1696 W./ Guerrant Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

Nov. 7

1658 SH 75 N. — Sexual offenses.

3580 SH 19 (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.

340 Vick Spring Rd. — Shots heard.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Theft.

2216 US 190 — Theft.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Criminal trespass.

17 Old Chapel Rd. — Domestic dispute.

SH 75 S./ FM 2296 — Stolen vehicle.

33 Roundabout Ln. — Domestic dispute.

3976 SH 30 — Disturbance.

3202 IH 45 S. — Major auto wreck.

Nov. 8

10 Lake Shore Dr. — Residential burglary.

211 Stubblefield Lake Rd. — Criminal trespass.

591 Front St. (New Waverly) — Disturbance.

Walker County Jail Docket

Nov. 6

Carley E. Bray — Driving while intoxicated.

Tacoby Davis — Possession of marijuana.

Jasyiah Thompson — Possession of marijuana.

Ricky J. Crisp — Possession of a controlled substance.

Wilber Morales — Driving while intoxicated, immigration (hold over).

Shelton H. Briscoe — Assault causing bodily injury, accident involving damage to vehicle.

Kelly J. Dennis — Possession of a controlled substance, driving with license invalid.

Nov. 7

Marqual J. Spearman — Unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

Olvin A. Umana — Driving while intoxicated.

Kimberley M. Smallwood — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), driving while intoxicated.

Armando J. Rodriguez — Possession of a controlled substance.

Dohn C. Freeman III — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Rex O. Onwukamuche — Evading arrest detention, resist arrest search or transport.

Nov. 8

Jada E. Williams — Interfere with public duties.

Jose E. Salazar — Reckless driving.

Brandon T. Carter — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jason D. Walker — Possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated.

Devin J. Penick — Failure to identify as a fugitive, parole and pardon board violation.

David Flores — Assault causing bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance.

Troy Zeigler — Possession of a controlled substance.

Nov. 9

Israel A. Ramos — Public intoxication.

Dairo A. Bravo — Possession of a controlled substance.

