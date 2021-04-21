Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

April 19

3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.

20th St. / Avenue L 1/2 — Found property.

618 7th Street — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

2000 Sycamore Ave. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

148 IH-45 S. — Criminal mischief.

1617 15th St. — Domestic dispute.

1614 7th St. — Injury to a child.

April 20

1807 Merchant St. — Domestic dispute.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Stolen vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

April 19

1030 SH 150 W. (New Waverly) — Commercial burglary.

22 Roy Webb Rd. — Domestic dispute.

2661 US 190 — Residential burglary.

2366 FM 247 — Theft.

717 FM 2821 W. — Harassment.

1295 US 190 — Criminal trespass.

3891 SH 30 W. — Domestic dispute.

34 Abbey Rd. — Domestic dispute.

3687 SH-19 — Assault.

22 Wood Farm Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

April 20

87 Fishermans Trl. — Disturbance.

60 Fishermans Trl. — Criminal mischief.

25 Big Lake Cir. — Stolen vehicle.

1260 Jones Rd. — Assisting other agency.

210 SH-75 N. — Drugs/ narcotics.

117 Horseshoe Lake Rd. — Criminal trespass.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Drugs/ narcotics.

April 21

141 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

April 19

Gabriella Sanchez — Possession of marijuana.

Dayshia Hodge — Public intoxication.

Jacob D. Johnson — Possession of a controlled substance.

Drew Cash — DWI, possession of marijuana.

April M. Wiley — Possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.

Allison J. Furbee — DWI.

Jared C. Deskins — Injury to a child/ elderly or disabled.

Noel Martinez-Arzola — DWI.

Nicole M. Wess — Failure to identify.

April 20

Ryan Moore — Criminal trespass.

Stacey M. Dean — Possession of a controlled substance.

Cambrielle Shaw — DWI, evading arrest detention with a vehicle.

Quarterrio D. Fair — Assault causing bodily injury.

Elem Wynne III — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (bond surrender).

Kristina L. Kilburn — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alfred R. Artherholt Jr. — Parole and pardon board violation, failure to appear.

Cary C. Cundiff II — Tamper/ fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance.

Ashley R. Brown — Aggravated assault against a public servant.

Shane Segari — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

April 21

Wilbert A. Santos — DWI. 

Tags

Trending Video