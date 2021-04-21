Huntsville Police Department
April 19
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.
20th St. / Avenue L 1/2 — Found property.
618 7th Street — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
2000 Sycamore Ave. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
148 IH-45 S. — Criminal mischief.
1617 15th St. — Domestic dispute.
1614 7th St. — Injury to a child.
April 20
1807 Merchant St. — Domestic dispute.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Stolen vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 19
1030 SH 150 W. (New Waverly) — Commercial burglary.
22 Roy Webb Rd. — Domestic dispute.
2661 US 190 — Residential burglary.
2366 FM 247 — Theft.
717 FM 2821 W. — Harassment.
1295 US 190 — Criminal trespass.
3891 SH 30 W. — Domestic dispute.
34 Abbey Rd. — Domestic dispute.
3687 SH-19 — Assault.
22 Wood Farm Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
April 20
87 Fishermans Trl. — Disturbance.
60 Fishermans Trl. — Criminal mischief.
25 Big Lake Cir. — Stolen vehicle.
1260 Jones Rd. — Assisting other agency.
210 SH-75 N. — Drugs/ narcotics.
117 Horseshoe Lake Rd. — Criminal trespass.
555 Bowers Blvd. — Drugs/ narcotics.
April 21
141 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
April 19
Gabriella Sanchez — Possession of marijuana.
Dayshia Hodge — Public intoxication.
Jacob D. Johnson — Possession of a controlled substance.
Drew Cash — DWI, possession of marijuana.
April M. Wiley — Possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
Allison J. Furbee — DWI.
Jared C. Deskins — Injury to a child/ elderly or disabled.
Noel Martinez-Arzola — DWI.
Nicole M. Wess — Failure to identify.
April 20
Ryan Moore — Criminal trespass.
Stacey M. Dean — Possession of a controlled substance.
Cambrielle Shaw — DWI, evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Quarterrio D. Fair — Assault causing bodily injury.
Elem Wynne III — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (bond surrender).
Kristina L. Kilburn — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alfred R. Artherholt Jr. — Parole and pardon board violation, failure to appear.
Cary C. Cundiff II — Tamper/ fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance.
Ashley R. Brown — Aggravated assault against a public servant.
Shane Segari — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
April 21
Wilbert A. Santos — DWI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.