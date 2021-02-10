Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 9
500 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
141 IH-45 S. — Drugs.
2523 Avenue M — Stolen vehicle.
515 FM 2821 — Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 9
655 FM 2821 W. — Warrant service.
24 Longhorn Loop — Theft.
660 Old Phelps Rd. — Theft.
26 S. Walnut Dr. — Warrant service.
2970 SH 19 — Theft.
FM 1375 E./ Four Notch Rd. — Welfare concern.
20 Alpha Omega Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 9
John A. Reyes — DWI.
Damien C. Charles — Possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Darius D. Charles — Possession of marijuana.
Richard L. Conner Jr. — Engaging in organized criminal activity.
Elizabeth D. Walker — Public intoxication.
Clint J. Locock — Public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher L. Vincent — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information, stealing or receiving a stolen check.
Dedrick D. Humphrey — failure to identify fugitive from justice.
Jozlyn M. Polk — Assault causing bodily injury.
Courtney N. Fish — Unauthorized use of a vehicle (2 counts).
Ashley K. Fisher — Parole and pardon board violation, fraud use/possession of identifying information, failure to identify as a fugitive, stealing or receiving stolen check.
Rikeven M. Riles — Unlawful carrying a weapon.
Tyler D. McBride — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, theft of firearm (bond revocation), delivery of marijuana (bond revocation), manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (bond revocation).
Vincent E. Johnson — Public intoxication.
William J. Maines — Abandon/ endanger of child.
Brandon T. Gamble — Public intoxication, resisting arrest search or transport.
Rashad D. Cross — PUblic intoxication.
Feb. 10
Arlen R. Hubbard — Assault causing bodily injury.
Paul Monjaras Sr. — Criminal trespass.
Shelton C. Freeman — Possession of a controlled substance, parole and pardon board violation.
James C. Ainsworth — Assault.
