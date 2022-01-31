Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 28
3410 Powell Rd – Burglary.
26 Howard Cir – Drugs.
3019 Sam Houston Ave – Burglary of a vehicle.
340 #3 Bowers Blvd. – Credit card abuse.
400 A Smith Hill Rd – Criminal trespass.
2615 El Toro – Animal bite.
1600 block of Sycamore Ave – Minor wreck.
Jan. 29
555 Bowers Blvd – Burglary of a vehicle.
3100 block of Montgomery Rd – Minor wreck.
Sabrina Ln & Vicki Dr – Interference with child custody.
655 FM 2821 W – Assisted another investigation.
2000 Sycamore Ave – Burglary of a vehicle.
1235 Josey St – Theft.
Jan. 30
141 IH 45 S – Failure to stop and give identification.
500 11th St – Minor wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Department
Jan. 28
140 Sky Oak Ln – Terroristic threat.
Jan. 29
2931 SH 19 – Burglary of a vehicle.
66 McFaddin Rd – Recovered stolen vehicle.
801 IH 45 N – Major wreck.
Jan. 30
101 Buckthorn Acres Dr – Animal bite.
3925 SH 30 W – Burglary of a vehicle.
118 Horseshoe Lake Rd – Animal bite.
6447 FM 1374 – Terroristic threat.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 28
RJ Willey – Public intoxication.
Samuel Guidry – Montgomery County warrant.
William Berg – Public intoxication.
Jeri Leann Pratt – Driving while intoxicated.
Damian Deshawn Archie – Parole violation, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.
Jemar Dion Modique – Theft and possession of marijuana.
Angel Solis – Aggravated assault.
Jan. 29
Ronald Holoman – Municipal court warrants.
Sherry Elaine Sweet – Cited and released for theft.
Michael Shoemaker – Possession of a controlled substance.
Tavon Cooper – Municipal court warrants.
Lee Gamble – Municipal court warrants.
Michael Jay Flowers – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 30
Madison Norris – Public intoxication.
Caleb Williford – Public intoxication.
Kristofer Vick – Reckless driving.
Stephen Wake – Public intoxication.
Mark Sawyer – Probation violation warrant out of Walker County.
Isela Cuellar Zavala – Theft.
Olushola Dennis Akerele – Driving while intoxicated.
Daniel Miller – Public intoxication.
Douglas Aaron Davis – Parole violation.
Christy Ann Gandhi – Theft, failure to appear and parked in yellow curb zone.
Robert Lynn Hazen – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jan. 31
Amber Creppon – Public intoxication.
Zachary Wherry – Evading with a vehicle.
