Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 28

3410 Powell Rd – Burglary.

26 Howard Cir – Drugs.

3019 Sam Houston Ave – Burglary of a vehicle.

340 #3 Bowers Blvd. – Credit card abuse.

400 A Smith Hill Rd – Criminal trespass.

2615 El Toro – Animal bite.

1600 block of Sycamore Ave – Minor wreck.

Jan. 29

555 Bowers Blvd – Burglary of a vehicle.

3100 block of Montgomery Rd – Minor wreck.

Sabrina Ln & Vicki Dr – Interference with child custody.

655 FM 2821 W – Assisted another investigation.

2000 Sycamore Ave – Burglary of a vehicle.

1235 Josey St – Theft.

Jan. 30

141 IH 45 S – Failure to stop and give identification.

500 11th St – Minor wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Department

Jan. 28

140 Sky Oak Ln – Terroristic threat.

Jan. 29

2931 SH 19 – Burglary of a vehicle.

66 McFaddin Rd – Recovered stolen vehicle.

801 IH 45 N – Major wreck.

Jan. 30

101 Buckthorn Acres Dr – Animal bite.

3925 SH 30 W – Burglary of a vehicle.

118 Horseshoe Lake Rd – Animal bite.

6447 FM 1374 – Terroristic threat.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 28

RJ Willey – Public intoxication.

Samuel Guidry – Montgomery County warrant.

William Berg – Public intoxication.

Jeri Leann Pratt – Driving while intoxicated.

Damian Deshawn Archie – Parole violation, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.

Jemar Dion Modique – Theft and possession of marijuana.

Angel Solis – Aggravated assault.

Jan. 29

Ronald Holoman – Municipal court warrants.

Sherry Elaine Sweet – Cited and released for theft.

Michael Shoemaker – Possession of a controlled substance.

Tavon Cooper – Municipal court warrants.

Lee Gamble – Municipal court warrants.

Michael Jay Flowers – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 30

Madison Norris – Public intoxication.

Caleb Williford – Public intoxication.

Kristofer Vick – Reckless driving.

Stephen Wake – Public intoxication.

Mark Sawyer – Probation violation warrant out of Walker County.

Isela Cuellar Zavala – Theft.

Olushola Dennis Akerele – Driving while intoxicated.

Daniel Miller – Public intoxication.

Douglas Aaron Davis – Parole violation.

Christy Ann Gandhi – Theft, failure to appear and parked in yellow curb zone.

Robert Lynn Hazen – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Jan. 31

Amber Creppon – Public intoxication.

Zachary Wherry – Evading with a vehicle.

