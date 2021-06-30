Huntsville Police Department
June 28
686 IH-45 — Found property.
555 Bowers Blvd. — Domestic dispute.
373 Oak Hills Dr. — Animal bite.
11th Street/ MLK Blvd. — Minor auto wreck.
2452 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
7517 SH 75 S. — Theft.
322 Westridge Dr. — Theft.
148 IH-45 S. — Theft.
1570 11th Street — Theft.
June 29
1000 MLK Blvd. — Minor auto wreck/ suspicious incident.
1961 Quality Blvd. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
2118 Pleasant St. — Domestic dispute.
737 IH-45 S. — Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 28
SH 30 W./ Wesley Grove Rd. E. — Minor auto wreck.
136 Shorewood Dr. — Sexual assault.
200 Scales Ranch Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
2900 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
136 Shorewood Dr. — Harassment.
US 190/ SH-19 — Major auto wreck
111 Ellisor Rd. — Animal bite.
3196 IH-45 N. — Assisting other agency.
June 29
1576 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.
McMillian Rd./ FM 980 — Major auto wreck.
15 Cliff Swallow Dr. — Terroristic threat.
SH-19/ Ellisor Rd. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
June 28
Dalton W. Lacey — Sexual assault of a child.
Pedro Garza Jr. — Bail jumping and failure to appear, assault of a family/ household member, driving while licence invalid.
Terrance S. Griffin — Failure to appear.
Joseph K. Howard — Burglary of a habitation.
Courtney N. Howard — Burglary of a habitation.
Jonathan L. Cordero — Possession of a controlled substance.
Pardo I. Marisa — Possession of a controlled substance.
Kezayrian L. Jackson — Accident involving damage to vehicle.
Charles R. Delavan — Possession of a controlled substance.
June 29
Michael C. Griffin — Possession of a controlled substance.
Robert L. Hazen — Unlawful possession of a firearm a felon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, public intoxication.
Rodolfo Ortega — Possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/ detention with a vehicle, Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Christopher L. Vincent — Possession of a controlled substance.
Melanie R. Nunez — DWI.
Craig A. Mims — Public intoxication.
Isaac Ashley — Building burglary.
James D. Lawson — Building burglary, failure to appear.
Krystal Miles — Fraud/ use of identifying information.
Richard Shelley — Possession of a controlled substance.
Domingo Urbina — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Marc L. Rude — Possession of a controlled substance.
Jessica Padilla Rodriguez — DWI.
Jose A. Padilla — Theft.
June 30
Tonya M. Carrington — DWI.
Claudio F. Torres Gonzalez — Public intoxication.
