Huntsville Police Department

June 28

686 IH-45 — Found property.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Domestic dispute.

373 Oak Hills Dr. — Animal bite.

11th Street/ MLK Blvd. — Minor auto wreck.

2452 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

7517 SH 75 S. — Theft.

322 Westridge Dr. — Theft.

148 IH-45 S. — Theft.

1570 11th Street — Theft.

June 29

1000 MLK Blvd. — Minor auto wreck/ suspicious incident.

1961 Quality Blvd. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

2118 Pleasant St. — Domestic dispute.

737 IH-45 S. — Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

June 28

SH 30 W./ Wesley Grove Rd. E. — Minor auto wreck.

136 Shorewood Dr. — Sexual assault.

200 Scales Ranch Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

2900 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

136 Shorewood Dr. — Harassment.

US 190/ SH-19 — Major auto wreck

111 Ellisor Rd. — Animal bite.

3196 IH-45 N. — Assisting other agency.

June 29

1576 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.

McMillian Rd./ FM 980 — Major auto wreck.

15 Cliff Swallow Dr. — Terroristic threat.

SH-19/ Ellisor Rd. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

June 28

Dalton W. Lacey — Sexual assault of a child.

Pedro Garza Jr. — Bail jumping and failure to appear, assault of a family/ household member, driving while licence invalid.

Terrance S. Griffin — Failure to appear.

Joseph K. Howard — Burglary of a habitation.

Courtney N. Howard — Burglary of a habitation.

Jonathan L. Cordero — Possession of a controlled substance.

Pardo I. Marisa — Possession of a controlled substance.

Kezayrian L. Jackson — Accident involving damage to vehicle.

Charles R. Delavan — Possession of a controlled substance.

June 29

Michael C. Griffin — Possession of a controlled substance.

Robert L. Hazen — Unlawful possession of a firearm a felon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, public intoxication.

Rodolfo Ortega — Possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/ detention with a vehicle, Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Christopher L. Vincent — Possession of a controlled substance.

Melanie R. Nunez — DWI.

Craig A. Mims — Public intoxication.

Isaac Ashley — Building burglary.

James D. Lawson — Building burglary, failure to appear.

Krystal Miles — Fraud/ use of identifying information.

Richard Shelley — Possession of a controlled substance.

Domingo Urbina — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Marc L. Rude — Possession of a controlled substance.

Jessica Padilla Rodriguez — DWI.

Jose A. Padilla — Theft.

June 30

Tonya M. Carrington — DWI.

Claudio F. Torres Gonzalez — Public intoxication. 

