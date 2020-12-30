Huntsville Police Department 

Dec. 28

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Suicide.

2702 Montgomery Rd. — Drugs.

1002 15th St. — Building burglary.

Dec. 29

2176 SH 30 E. — Criminal mischief.

114 MLK Jr. Dr. — Sexual offense.

426 Helen St. — Domestic dispute.

203 IH 45 S. — Found property.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Welfare.

1300 Smither Dr. — Commercial burglary.

2452 Lake Rd. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 28

29 Gatlin Rd. — Animal abuse.

2 Galloway Rd. — Theft.

982 FM 247 — Domestic dispute.

32 Sandhill Ln. — Theft.

Dec. 29

73 Coonville Rd. — Disturbance.

FM 1375/ FS Rd. 238 — Assisting other agency.

162 Remington Rd. — Credit card abuse.

151 Ranch Acres Dr. — Animal complaint.

2 Galloway Rd. — Terroristic great.

73 Coonville Rd. — Disturbance.

FM 980/ Gospel Hill Cemetery Rd. — Major auto wreck.

293 Robinson Creek Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

Dec. 28

Chelsea R. Hosea — Possession of a controlled substance, DWI.

Aguirre R. Flores — DWI.

Michelle L. Heard — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, abandon/ endanger a child with criminal neglect, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Alan R. Campbell — Possession of a controlled substance.

Crystal A. McIlhaney — Possession of a controlled substance (5 counts).

Derry L. Shaw — Possession of marijuana, driving while licence invalid.

Dec. 29

Charles R. Bacon Jr. — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

David N. Ward — DWI.

Jivarro Thompson — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Peter Harvey — Violation of bond/ protective order.

Terry L. Poehlein — DWI.

George Ledesma — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Tirrell McCullough — Theft.

Dec. 30

Aaron S. Zavertnik — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Novis N. Rodgers — Possession of a controlled substance.

Corey D. Carrington — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. 

