Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 28
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Suicide.
2702 Montgomery Rd. — Drugs.
1002 15th St. — Building burglary.
Dec. 29
2176 SH 30 E. — Criminal mischief.
114 MLK Jr. Dr. — Sexual offense.
426 Helen St. — Domestic dispute.
203 IH 45 S. — Found property.
555 Bowers Blvd. — Welfare.
1300 Smither Dr. — Commercial burglary.
2452 Lake Rd. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 28
29 Gatlin Rd. — Animal abuse.
2 Galloway Rd. — Theft.
982 FM 247 — Domestic dispute.
32 Sandhill Ln. — Theft.
Dec. 29
73 Coonville Rd. — Disturbance.
FM 1375/ FS Rd. 238 — Assisting other agency.
162 Remington Rd. — Credit card abuse.
151 Ranch Acres Dr. — Animal complaint.
2 Galloway Rd. — Terroristic great.
FM 980/ Gospel Hill Cemetery Rd. — Major auto wreck.
293 Robinson Creek Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
Dec. 28
Chelsea R. Hosea — Possession of a controlled substance, DWI.
Aguirre R. Flores — DWI.
Michelle L. Heard — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, abandon/ endanger a child with criminal neglect, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Alan R. Campbell — Possession of a controlled substance.
Crystal A. McIlhaney — Possession of a controlled substance (5 counts).
Derry L. Shaw — Possession of marijuana, driving while licence invalid.
Dec. 29
Charles R. Bacon Jr. — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
David N. Ward — DWI.
Jivarro Thompson — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Peter Harvey — Violation of bond/ protective order.
Terry L. Poehlein — DWI.
George Ledesma — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Tirrell McCullough — Theft.
Dec. 30
Aaron S. Zavertnik — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Novis N. Rodgers — Possession of a controlled substance.
Corey D. Carrington — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
