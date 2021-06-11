Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 9

1000 Trinity Cutoff — Animal bite.

145 Essex Blvd. — Domestic dispute.

1700 blk. 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

7300 blk. SH-75 — Minor auto wreck.

2209 Bobby K Marks Dr. — Theft.

2455 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.

June 10

2-100 Financial Plaza — Failure to stop and give information.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Welfare concern.

22nd Street/ Sam Houston Ave. — Major auto wreck.

1702 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.

600 blk. 7th Street — Domestic dispute.

515 FM 2821 E. — Stolen vehicle.

1903 Avenue P — Building burglary.

June 11

3200 SH 30 W. — Interfering with public duties.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 9

3113 SH 19 — Civil dispute.

655 FM 2821 W. — Harassment.

484 Marion Ln. — Civil dispute.

55 Underwood Dr. — Child or elderly abuse.

179 A Roberts Rd. — Domestic dispute.

301 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.

10 McCrory Dr. — Disturbance.

1862 US 190 — Criminal trespass.

1295 US 190 — Theft.

3113 SH 19 — Kidnapping.

114 Scott Rd. — Disturbance.

June 10

82 FM 2693 E. — Domestic dispute.

1058 Tafelski Rd. — Theft.

1300 US 190 — Minor auto wreck.

Main Ave./ FM 1791 — Animal abuse.

2901 IH-45 S. — Vehicle fire.

9307 SH 75 S. — Criminal trespass.

4249 FM 1374 — Theft.

2952 SH-75 N. — Criminal trespass.

1651 FM 1696 W. — Theft.

114 SH 150 E. — Criminal mischief.

405 Stubblefield Lake Rd. — Drugs/ narcotics.

1345 FM 405 — Recovered stolen vehicle.

28 Sandra Dr. — Criminal trespass.

235 Mathis Dairy Rd. — Domestic dispute.

June 11

FM 2296/ US 190 Animal abuse.

Walker County Jail Docket

June 9

Samual B. Kahn — Criminal trespass.

Aaron L. Kirkland — Public intoxication.

Rachel Young — Public intoxication.

Derrion E. Richardson — Building burglary.

Storey N. Koehler — Possession of a controlled substance.

Gary W. Sutton — Disregard run marks at intersection, violation promise to appear.

Sunnie L. Kestler — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.

Jonathan L. Moya — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.

June 10

Alex Doucet — Kidnapping.

Destiny M. Herrera — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tanya R. Maddox — DWI (2 counts).

Craig A. Sweden — Possession of a controlled substance (3 counts), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zoey Z. Jenkins — Assault causing bodily injury.

Jonathan M. West — Criminal non-support.

Eric A. Carthen — Possession of marijuana.

Lamorie M. Evans — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, fleeing police officer.

June 11

Erica L. Parker — Display fictitious motor vehicle registration, possession of drug paraphenalia. 

Tags

Trending Video