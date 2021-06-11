Huntsville Police Department
June 9
1000 Trinity Cutoff — Animal bite.
145 Essex Blvd. — Domestic dispute.
1700 blk. 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
7300 blk. SH-75 — Minor auto wreck.
2209 Bobby K Marks Dr. — Theft.
2455 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.
June 10
2-100 Financial Plaza — Failure to stop and give information.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Welfare concern.
22nd Street/ Sam Houston Ave. — Major auto wreck.
1702 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.
600 blk. 7th Street — Domestic dispute.
515 FM 2821 E. — Stolen vehicle.
1903 Avenue P — Building burglary.
June 11
3200 SH 30 W. — Interfering with public duties.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 9
3113 SH 19 — Civil dispute.
655 FM 2821 W. — Harassment.
484 Marion Ln. — Civil dispute.
55 Underwood Dr. — Child or elderly abuse.
179 A Roberts Rd. — Domestic dispute.
301 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.
10 McCrory Dr. — Disturbance.
1862 US 190 — Criminal trespass.
1295 US 190 — Theft.
3113 SH 19 — Kidnapping.
114 Scott Rd. — Disturbance.
June 10
82 FM 2693 E. — Domestic dispute.
1058 Tafelski Rd. — Theft.
1300 US 190 — Minor auto wreck.
Main Ave./ FM 1791 — Animal abuse.
2901 IH-45 S. — Vehicle fire.
9307 SH 75 S. — Criminal trespass.
4249 FM 1374 — Theft.
2952 SH-75 N. — Criminal trespass.
1651 FM 1696 W. — Theft.
114 SH 150 E. — Criminal mischief.
405 Stubblefield Lake Rd. — Drugs/ narcotics.
1345 FM 405 — Recovered stolen vehicle.
28 Sandra Dr. — Criminal trespass.
235 Mathis Dairy Rd. — Domestic dispute.
June 11
FM 2296/ US 190 Animal abuse.
Walker County Jail Docket
June 9
Samual B. Kahn — Criminal trespass.
Aaron L. Kirkland — Public intoxication.
Rachel Young — Public intoxication.
Derrion E. Richardson — Building burglary.
Storey N. Koehler — Possession of a controlled substance.
Gary W. Sutton — Disregard run marks at intersection, violation promise to appear.
Sunnie L. Kestler — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
Jonathan L. Moya — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.
June 10
Alex Doucet — Kidnapping.
Destiny M. Herrera — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tanya R. Maddox — DWI (2 counts).
Craig A. Sweden — Possession of a controlled substance (3 counts), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zoey Z. Jenkins — Assault causing bodily injury.
Jonathan M. West — Criminal non-support.
Eric A. Carthen — Possession of marijuana.
Lamorie M. Evans — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, fleeing police officer.
June 11
Erica L. Parker — Display fictitious motor vehicle registration, possession of drug paraphenalia.
