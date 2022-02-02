Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 1
141 IH 45 – Theft.
500 block of FM 2821 – Sexual assault.
1200 12th St – Found property.
1010 8th St – Suspicious incident.
141 IH 45 – Theft.
2450 Lake Rd – Damaged vehicle and burglary.
2452 Lake Rd – Theft.
6000 block of SH 75 – Unattended death.
920 SH 19 – Minor wreck.
122 IH 45 – Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Department
Feb. 1
272 FM 2693 E – Fraud.
Feb.2
3600 SH 29 « Motorist assist.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 1
Curtis Dyer – Theft.
Cameron Batiste – Municipal warrants.
Keyvana Childers– Municipal warrants and a fictitious license plate.
Eric Jerome Hardeman – Burglary of a habitation.
Bristow Lee Davis – Assault.
Kevin Shane Picard – Public intoxication.
