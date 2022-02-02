Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 1

141 IH 45 – Theft.

500 block of FM 2821 – Sexual assault.

1200 12th St – Found property.

1010 8th St – Suspicious incident.

2450 Lake Rd – Damaged vehicle and burglary.

2452 Lake Rd – Theft.

6000 block of SH 75 – Unattended death.

920 SH 19 – Minor wreck.

122 IH 45 – Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Department

Feb. 1

272 FM 2693 E – Fraud.

Feb.2

3600 SH 29 « Motorist assist.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 1

Curtis Dyer – Theft.

Cameron Batiste – Municipal warrants.

Keyvana Childers– Municipal warrants and a fictitious license plate.

Eric Jerome Hardeman – Burglary of a habitation.

Bristow Lee Davis – Assault.

Kevin Shane Picard – Public intoxication.

