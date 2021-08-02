Huntsville Police Department

July 30

1104 11th Street — Theft.

3011SH-30 W. — Theft.

1916 Foxbriar Dr. — Forgery.

218 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

23 Howard Cr. — Domestic dispute.

July 31

2101 FM 921 — Domestic dispute.

3008 Powell Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

540 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

400 Smith Hill Rd. — Domestic dispute.

2700 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

1000 Windridge Rd. — Major auto wreck.

Aug. 1

101 Elkwood Cr. — Domestic dispute.

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

2615 El Toro — Domestic dispute.

IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

1900 blk Fairway Dr. — Domestic dispute.

155 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.

149 Col Etheredge Blvd. — Assault.

Collard St./ IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

2760 Montgomery Rd. — Assault.

Aug. 2

100 Yegua Cr. — Overdose.

2615 El Toro — Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 30

5 Red Bird Ln. — Domestic dispute.

600 SH-75 N. — Minor auto wreck.

51 Bird Farm Rd. — Theft.

1988 Quality Blvd. — Residential fire.

400 Pinedale Rd. — Shots heard.

3003 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

281 IH-45 S. — Recovered stolen vehicle.

126 Booker Rd. — Criminal trespass.

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

7 Lake Falls Ln. — Assault.

July 31

36 Arrowhead Ln. — Theft.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. — Theft.

465 FM 1375 E. — Criminal mischief.

51 N. Fork Ln. — Disturbance.

52 Arnell Kelly Rd. — Theft.

Aug. 1

1000 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

148 Rogers Rd. — Criminal trespass.

15 Hilltop Dr. — Vehicle burglary.

66 McFaddin Rd. — Criminal trespass.

137 E. Summer Place — Domestic dispute.

157 E. Hill Top Ln. — Domestic dispute.

4 Flynt Rd. — Criminal trespass.

4 Fenley Dr. — Domestic dispute.

1658 34 SH-75 N. — Failure to stop and give information.

43 Harold Cir. — Domestic dispute.

Aug. 2

878 Wood Farm Rd. — Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail Docket

July 30

Adrian E. Rangel — Possession of a controlled substance.

James P. Ashworth — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Kari M. Grace — Possession of marijuana, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with government record.

John H. Bilodeau — Criminal mischief.

Fredrick R. Stanford — Assault causing bodily injury.

Brandon R. Guess — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest/ detention, failure to identify as a fugitive, aggravated robbery.

John G. Nabors — Fraud with intent to obtain a controlled substance, abuse of official capacity.

Aug. 1

Christopher L. Vincent — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.

Anthony D. Bryant — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Kenneth D. Young — Terroristic threat, assault by contact.

George Ledesma — Possession of a controlled substance.

Aug. 2

Billy Hill — Criminal trespass.

Brandon L. Geeslin — DWI, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Jordan K. Willis — Vehicle burglary.

Christopher B. Goss — Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. 

