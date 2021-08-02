Huntsville Police Department
July 30
1104 11th Street — Theft.
3011SH-30 W. — Theft.
1916 Foxbriar Dr. — Forgery.
218 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
23 Howard Cr. — Domestic dispute.
July 31
2101 FM 921 — Domestic dispute.
3008 Powell Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
540 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
400 Smith Hill Rd. — Domestic dispute.
2700 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
1000 Windridge Rd. — Major auto wreck.
Aug. 1
101 Elkwood Cr. — Domestic dispute.
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
2615 El Toro — Domestic dispute.
IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
1900 blk Fairway Dr. — Domestic dispute.
155 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.
149 Col Etheredge Blvd. — Assault.
Collard St./ IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
2760 Montgomery Rd. — Assault.
Aug. 2
100 Yegua Cr. — Overdose.
2615 El Toro — Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 30
5 Red Bird Ln. — Domestic dispute.
600 SH-75 N. — Minor auto wreck.
51 Bird Farm Rd. — Theft.
1988 Quality Blvd. — Residential fire.
400 Pinedale Rd. — Shots heard.
3003 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
281 IH-45 S. — Recovered stolen vehicle.
126 Booker Rd. — Criminal trespass.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
7 Lake Falls Ln. — Assault.
July 31
36 Arrowhead Ln. — Theft.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. — Theft.
465 FM 1375 E. — Criminal mischief.
51 N. Fork Ln. — Disturbance.
52 Arnell Kelly Rd. — Theft.
Aug. 1
1000 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
148 Rogers Rd. — Criminal trespass.
15 Hilltop Dr. — Vehicle burglary.
66 McFaddin Rd. — Criminal trespass.
137 E. Summer Place — Domestic dispute.
157 E. Hill Top Ln. — Domestic dispute.
4 Flynt Rd. — Criminal trespass.
4 Fenley Dr. — Domestic dispute.
1658 34 SH-75 N. — Failure to stop and give information.
43 Harold Cir. — Domestic dispute.
Aug. 2
878 Wood Farm Rd. — Criminal trespass.
Walker County Jail Docket
July 30
Adrian E. Rangel — Possession of a controlled substance.
James P. Ashworth — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Kari M. Grace — Possession of marijuana, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with government record.
John H. Bilodeau — Criminal mischief.
Fredrick R. Stanford — Assault causing bodily injury.
Brandon R. Guess — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest/ detention, failure to identify as a fugitive, aggravated robbery.
John G. Nabors — Fraud with intent to obtain a controlled substance, abuse of official capacity.
Aug. 1
Christopher L. Vincent — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
Anthony D. Bryant — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Kenneth D. Young — Terroristic threat, assault by contact.
George Ledesma — Possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 2
Billy Hill — Criminal trespass.
Brandon L. Geeslin — DWI, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Jordan K. Willis — Vehicle burglary.
Christopher B. Goss — Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
